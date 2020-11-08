On Saturday, in “an effort to provide schools and school systems time to review their situations, and work with their health departments to determine the best course of action,” the Kentucky High School Athletic Association notified member schools that the highly-anticipated start of the KHSAA football playoffs be delayed one week — beginning Nov. 19-21 across the state.
With no additional planned changes in the playoff structure planned “at this point in time,” schools are being asked to “review site strategies, seating capacities, and all other facets” of programming, as a spike in COVID-19 positivity — as well as overall cases — looms in the Bluegrass.
“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic,” noted KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett in a released statement. “I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes. While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information, because tomorrow is so unknown.
“This decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines. It’s about 82 counties on Friday being defined as ‘red’ (counties), including the vast majority of the east. It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day, and as such, may need separate local discussions.
“One of the deciding factors in this situation is determining what course of action to take, given today’s information, that we feel gives our students the best chance to have a postseason experience. We have been calculated and strategic throughout this process and will continue to do so during these extremely challenging times, with the students’ health and ability to participate both being at the forefront of our minds.”
With the playoffs originally scheduled to begin next Friday across all districts, west Kentucky is embracing its own issues with a surge in COVID-19, as Livingston County, Calloway County, McCracken County, Marshall County, Ballard County and Carlisle County were all north of 30 incidences per 100,000 people as of Saturday afternoon.
According to the KHSAA, teams may voluntarily withdraw from the playoffs without penalty using the FB144 form. If a seeded team withdraws and other district teams remain in the alignment, those teams not qualifying from earlier and from within that district will be given an opportunity to enter the bracket.
If there are withdrawals during the process, the bracket pod (district) will be re-seeded up to a point, after which the withdrawal will simply create a bye.
This weeklong hiatus from play did force teams like Calloway County and Ballard Memorial to at least reconsider ending their seasons prior to the playoffs. Like most of the First District, both schools are in the middle of mandatory NTI learning due to COVID-19 rates and the challenges within, and the Lakers had specifically announced their season was over as of this past Friday night.
Will the extra time help curb the surge and the spread? This seems to be the hope.
Meanwhile, the KHSAA high school basketball season, as well as the NCAA basketball season, is expected to begin on Nov. 25. Those concerns must still be addressed.
