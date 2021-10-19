The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association (KGCA) has announced the All Region Teams for boys and girls golf now that the season has come to an end.

1st Region Boys All Region Golf TeamRocco Zakutney: St. Mary High School (Player of the Year and Region Tournament Medalist)

Trey Wall: Marshall County High School

Camdyn McLeod: Marshall County High School

Abe Dumes: McCracken County High School

Camryn Beatty: McCracken County High School

Hunter Reynolds: Trigg County High School

Ryan Stokes: Marshall County High School

Tyler Dew: McCracken County High School

David Jack Morris: Marshall County High School

Luke Wilson: St. Mary High School.

1st Region Girls All Region Golf TeamTrinity Beth: Marshall County High School (Player of the Year)

Savannah Howell: Marshall County High School

Megan Hertter: Marshall County High School

Madison Glisson: McCracken County High School

Cathryn Brown: Lyon County High School (Region Tournament Medalist)

Ellie Roof: St. Mary High School

Ellie West: Graves County High School

Cecila Ray: Marshall County High School

Rachel Hagen: McCracken County High School

Katie Roberts: Marshall County High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In