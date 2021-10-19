The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association (KGCA) has announced the All Region Teams for boys and girls golf now that the season has come to an end.
1st Region Boys All Region Golf TeamRocco Zakutney: St. Mary High School (Player of the Year and Region Tournament Medalist)
Trey Wall: Marshall County High School
Camdyn McLeod: Marshall County High School
Abe Dumes: McCracken County High School
Camryn Beatty: McCracken County High School
Hunter Reynolds: Trigg County High School
Ryan Stokes: Marshall County High School
Tyler Dew: McCracken County High School
David Jack Morris: Marshall County High School
Luke Wilson: St. Mary High School.
1st Region Girls All Region Golf TeamTrinity Beth: Marshall County High School (Player of the Year)
Savannah Howell: Marshall County High School
Megan Hertter: Marshall County High School
Madison Glisson: McCracken County High School
Cathryn Brown: Lyon County High School (Region Tournament Medalist)
Ellie Roof: St. Mary High School
Ellie West: Graves County High School
Cecila Ray: Marshall County High School
Rachel Hagen: McCracken County High School
Katie Roberts: Marshall County High School.
