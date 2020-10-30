The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association announced its all-region teams for across the Commonwealth, and the First Region representatives – and its top award winners – come as little surprise.
Less than a month removed from his second-straight KHSAA individual state title, Marshall County senior Jay Nimmo was selected as the 2020 KGCA First Region “Player of the Year.” His skipper, Keith Bell, was named the 2020 KGCA First Region “Coach of the Year.”
Three players from Paducah – St. Mary's Peyton Purvis, St. Mary's Rocco Zakutney and McCracken County's Garrett Rikely – join Nimmo on the All-Region team.
For the girls, Murray senior Mary Browder Howell was named the 2020 KGCA First Region “Player of the Year,” while Ballard Memorial girls golf coach Lisa Glisson earned “Coach of the Year” honors.
Region 1 Boys
Player of the Year: Jay Nimmo, Marshall County
Coach of the Year: Keith Bell, Marshall County
All Region Team
Jay Nimmo, Marshall County
Peyton Purvis, St. Mary
Rocco Zakutney, St. Mary
Hunter Reynolds, Trigg County
Camdyn McLeod, Marshall County
Garrett Rikel, McCracken County
Trey Wall, Marshall County
Kobe Allen, Graves County
Region 1 Girls
Player of the Year: Mary Browder Howell, Murray
Coach of the Year: Lisa Glisson, Ballard Memorial
All Region Team
Mary Browder Howell, Murray
Savannah Howell, Marshall County
Trinity Beth, Marshall County
Megan Hertter, Marshall County
Cathryn Brown, Lyon County
Ellie West, Graves County
Claire Whitaker, Murray
