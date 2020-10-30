The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association announced its all-region teams for across the Commonwealth, and the First Region representatives – and its top award winners – come as little surprise.

Less than a month removed from his second-straight KHSAA individual state title, Marshall County senior Jay Nimmo was selected as the 2020 KGCA First Region “Player of the Year.” His skipper, Keith Bell, was named the 2020 KGCA First Region “Coach of the Year.”

Three players from Paducah – St. Mary's Peyton Purvis, St. Mary's Rocco Zakutney and McCracken County's Garrett Rikely – join Nimmo on the All-Region team.

For the girls, Murray senior Mary Browder Howell was named the 2020 KGCA First Region “Player of the Year,” while Ballard Memorial girls golf coach Lisa Glisson earned “Coach of the Year” honors.

Region 1 Boys

Player of the Year: Jay Nimmo, Marshall County

Coach of the Year: Keith Bell, Marshall County

All Region Team

Jay Nimmo, Marshall County

Peyton Purvis, St. Mary

Rocco Zakutney, St. Mary

Hunter Reynolds, Trigg County

Camdyn McLeod, Marshall County

Garrett Rikel, McCracken County

Trey Wall, Marshall County

Kobe Allen, Graves County

Region 1 Girls

Player of the Year: Mary Browder Howell, Murray

Coach of the Year: Lisa Glisson, Ballard Memorial

All Region Team

Mary Browder Howell, Murray

Savannah Howell, Marshall County

Trinity Beth, Marshall County

Megan Hertter, Marshall County

Cathryn Brown, Lyon County

Ellie West, Graves County

Claire Whitaker, Murray

