Ke'Shunan James

Former MSU women’s basketball star, Ke’Shunan James is now the seventh women’s basketball player in the Murray State Hall of Fame. She was inducted over the weekend photographed with Director of Athlitics Nico Yantko and head coach Rechelle Turner.

 DAVID EATON | MSU Athletics

With a career that produced more than 2,000 points, Ke’Shunan James was inducted as the seventh women’s basketball player to the Murray State Hall of Fame — presented by the Murray Bank — in the Burton Family Hall of Champions in the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.

The event was held in July because James will be in her sixth professional season with the Piešťanské Čajky Seagulls in Slovakia when the typical hall of fame inductions occur in November.

