INDIANAPOLIS — In a shocking loss, the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats fell to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s 85-79 in overtime Thursday as its season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“”Sad day. Not just we lose a game. It’s that this season ended with this group and how much joy they brought to me and our staff,” a deflated John Calipari said.
“I mean, like I’m sick right now for them. Just disappointed that, you know, I wish I had an answer or two.”
The loss marks the first time in 10 NCAA trips that a Calipari-led Kentucky team has lost in the opening round.
Kentucky was led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 30 and grabbed 16 rebounds to record his 28th double-double of the season. Sahvir Wheeler added 11 points.
Daryl Banks III led St. Peter’s with 27 points while Doug Edert scored 20.
“It feels amazing, truly it feels amazing,” Edert said after the upset win. “They had a great crowd. A lot of people. We had our little section, too, I don’t know if anybody saw that but we did.
“They came and supported us. It just feels amazing. It’s a huge win for the program and our coaches and our teammates and it just feels amazing.”
Neither team scored in the game’s first two and a half minutes as Kentucky took a 5-2 lead into the first media timeout.
St. Peter’s leading rebounder KC Ndefo quickly got into foul trouble, picking up two fouls in the first two minutes while UK opened the game just 1-for-5 shooting from the floor.
By the 8:47 mark, Kentucky regained the lead and never trailed again in the half but the game entered halftime tied at 37.
Kentucky fell behind early in the second half as Banks drilled a 3-pointer to help give the Peacocks a 40-38 lead, but by the first media timeout, UK regained the lead at 42-40.
St. Peter’s tied the game at 50 with slightly less than 10 minutes to play and then watched as the Peacocks took a 3-point lead with 8:20 left. With 6:23 to play, a 3-point play from Wheeler gave UK a 61-60 lead and with 4:06 to go caused St. Peter’s to call timeout as the Cats used an 8-2 run to take its biggest lead of the game of 68-62. Down 69-68 with 48 seconds, Grady drilled a 3-pointer to put the Cats on top, but a layup by Edert with 23 seconds would send the game into overtime tied at 71.
Despite starting the overtime period on a 4-0 run, Kentucky would not be able to survive as St. Peter’s put together one of the biggest upsets in its history.
“This is something that these guys understand,” Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway said. “No disrespect to anybody, but we wasn’t coming down here just to lose. We came down here to fight and we did. Hats off to these guys.
Kentucky finishes the season 26-8. They shot just 42.6% from the field, 26.7% from three and 65.7% from the charity stripe.
“If I bang a couple or if I was myself the last couple games, we probably would’ve won,” Kellan Grady who shot 1-for-9 from the field, said. “I’m not trying to escape that accountability. I shot like crap again. I feel bad that I couldn’t help.”
Saint Peter’s will play Saturday against Murray State with a trip to the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia on the line.
“One game at a time,” Holloway said when asked how far his Peacocks can go. “You know, so we going to Saturday, whoever we going to play Saturday, we go into Saturday’s game, tomorrow we prepare as best we can and we go into Saturday’s game, and that’s the most important game right now is Saturday.”
