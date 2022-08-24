The Kentucky State Skeet Tournament was held this last weekend at the Chief Paduke Gun Club. Forty-vie shooters from across the state participated. The results are:
Doubles Winner: Ryan Kitchen 98 (Sandy Hook) Runner Up Les Lala 97
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Kentucky State Skeet Tournament was held this last weekend at the Chief Paduke Gun Club. Forty-vie shooters from across the state participated. The results are:
Doubles Winner: Ryan Kitchen 98 (Sandy Hook) Runner Up Les Lala 97
12g Winner: Jody Stevenson 100 (Calvert City) Runner Up Don Donnelly (Fort Campbell)
20g Winner: Les Lala 100 (Louisville) Runner Up Ryan Kitchen 100
28g Winner: Jody Stevenson 100 Runner Up Gavin Stevenson 100
410 Winner: Gavin Stevenson 99 (Calvert City) Runner Up Les Lala 98
High Overall Winner: Ryan Kitchen 396/400
Runner Up: Gavin Stevenson 393/400
Third Place: Les Lala 392/400
The five man team event was one by the Calvert City Gun Club with a score of 490/500
Ken Ford 98
Barry Stevenson 99
Jody Stevenson 100
Gavin Stevenson 99
Keith Brummitte 94
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.