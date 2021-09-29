from staff reports
MADISONVILLE — Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships.
The event will be held in Madisonville on Oct. 1-3.
“This is the 13th year that the Professional Disc Golf Association has come to Madisonville for the ‘Madisonville Open,’ but this year the event is hosting the 2021 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship” said course designer and event director, HB Clark. Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission has been the presenting sponsor for the event since its inception.
The event will be held at both Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park Disc Golf Courses — both designed and built by HB Clark Signature Disc Golf Course Designs. “The City Park course, installed in 2007, was rated as one of the top 25 courses in the world in its early years. Now Mahr Park is considered by many top touring pros to be the best course on tour!” said Clark.
Professional players and top-level Amateur divisions will play three rounds at Mahr Park each day. The lower divisions of Amateur players will play Saturday and Sunday at City Park.
Tricia Noel, executive director of Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, said “With over 160 players registered, representing 13 states, the hotel stays, food, gas, and other expenditures for this 3-day event will significantly boost the economic impact in Madisonville and Hopkins County.”
There will be a pre-event round of disc golf hosted at the City Park on Friday October 1. Tee times for the pre-event will be assigned as you arrive, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Pre-registration is not necessary for the pre-event. The first 50 players on Friday will get a custom stamped disc for their players package!
Bluegrass Disc Golf will have a pro shop set up at Madisonville City Park, during the event, open to the public. There you can browse the discs, bags, and accessories, ask questions on disc golf, and see the live results in the Club House.
Spectators are welcome in both parks but must remain on walking paths or roads and not on the course.
Visit BluegrassDiscGolf.org for a full schedule of events and starting times.
For more information, contact the event director, HB Clark at 270-792-0672 or Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.