In any other summer, this Kentucky Prospects Collegiate Showcase roster — stacked with 40-plus guys from within 150 miles of Paducah’s Brooks Stadium — would be almost anywhere else.
Some of them might’ve come home and played in the Ohio Valley League, which continues to plant its roots in the old “KITTY” league cities from days gone by. But most of them would’ve been off swinging wood bats in Florida, Texas, South Carolina or beyond ... staying sharp for their next season in college.
COVID-19 prevented those grandiose adventures from happening in 2020, as interstate travel seemed reckless at best, and dangerous at worst.
But it didn’t stop these squads, these local “boys of summer,” from playing 11 games over six weeks at Doc Hideg Field in Brooks Stadium.
A lot of these guys have known each other since they were 7, maybe 8 years old, through American Legion, Kentucky Prospects, Paducah Storm or some other summer swat club.
Now, they’re off again to college, and from there, they may eventually head off to test professional pursuits. Some will graduate and start businesses or families.
If the national health window starts to turn, however, this league is one-and-done — meant merely as a stopgap for guys needing baseball in the go-between. And the likelihood of these same young men coming together for a common cause is slim.
“It was awesome to come back and play with everyone that you’ve been playing with your whole life,” noted former Paducah Tilghman star and current Western Kentucky third baseman Eric Riffe. “Playing with. Playing against. It was awesome. Even though it lasted six weeks, I think it was the best situation that we could make of it.”
Of guys that played six or more games this summer, Riffe finished sixth in batting average (.286) with two doubles, a triple, six RBIs, nine runs and a .382 on-base percentage. And on Thursday night, he batted leadoff for the Americans and scored three runs in a 10-1 postseason-clinching win over the Nationals.
He’s just one of many who took advantage of the 1½ months of competitive baseball in Paducah, in what was a unique situation with unforeseen circumstances.
“It was kind of like ‘sandlot baseball,’ ” noted Kentucky Prospects president Bobby Riffe. “This is what we’ve got. We’ve got a great baseball park here, and it wasn’t being used (due to OVL canceling). And it was kind of like, let’s just all come together and play. We’re playing for fun. You may play on this team or this team, but it was kind of like what we did back in the old school. Just go in someone’s backyard, play whiffleball, switch teams and just play. And that’s what this was about. Getting kids some reps and going out and playing.
“I don’t think a lot of these kids took it real seriously, you know, but not in the negative way. They had fun with it, and I think they went up there and got the necessary reps that they needed before they got back to college. But they enjoyed it. I think it was a success. It helped the community.”
In essence, there was a warmth and joy for being back home.
And on Thursday night, the final game of the summer brought out the largest attendance in the 11 contests.
“It was fun to come out here and see them renew relationships and build new ones,” added Kentucky Prospects league director Kip Ellington. “I told my son (Rook Ellington): ‘I bet you never thought you’d come back here and play again at Brooks, did you?’
“These guys, they’re midway through their college career, and some of them are just starting out. And now you’re basically back in your hometown, playing summer league ball again. It’s fun to be able to do that.
“Some of these kids don’t realize it, but they may look back — if they get on campus and shut them down this fall — this may be the last baseball that they play until spring. I think it’ll sink in. As you get closer to school, I’m sure some of them are like ‘I had fun, but I’m ready to go.’ But they’ll end up appreciating it more.”
A future?Clearly, there’s an expectation that things will be back to normal for collegiate summer baseball next year, as hope remains for a widely-accessible COVID-19 vaccine, improved coronavirus treatments and continued social distancing practices.
As such, as Eric Riffe put it, “Nothing’s going to be like (the Kentucky Prospects League) again.”
“But if it does,” noted Ellington, “we’ve got a good blueprint for it.”
Is it a blueprint the Kentucky Prospects will tuck away, just in case? Or is their hope to have something like this more frequently in the future?
“To me, you’re going to have some kids that get to go play in South Carolina, Cape Cod, Florida, Texas ... or some other higher collegiate league,” said Bobby Riffe. “As you can see, there’s talented kids here in this area that don’t get that opportunity, because the JUCO kids don’t find a place, or they chose to come home for the summer.
“There’s a lot of area kids — whether it’s here, Lyon County, or another venue — and I can see having something like this for some of the area kids that maybe don’t get picked up by the Ohio Valley League. Just sitting out there looking for something to do locally.”
Either way, Paducah continues to be a bastion for baseball, and the “boys of summer” will be there — one way or another.
AMERICANS 10, NATIONALS 1
Nationals (0-2) 000 000 010 — 1 3 3
Americans (2-0) 103 030 03x — 10 7 2
WP: Riley Harris, LP: Cade Duncan.
2B: NAT — Grant Davis. 3B: none. HR: none.
Top Hitters: NAT — Noah Brown 1-3, Grant Davis 1-2; AMER — Eric Riffe 1-3 (3 R), Blake Schmitt 1-3 (R, 3 RBI), Cameron Dean 0-2 (R, RBI), Riley Harris 1-3 (RBI), Travis Crouch 0-1 (R, RBI, 3 BB).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.