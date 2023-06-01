John Calipari and the Kentucky Basketball program went 0.5-for-3 during Wednesday’s NBA Draft withdrawal deadline day.
Center Oscar Tshiebwe and forward Chris Livingston, staters from last year’s Wildcat team, decided to keep their name’s in the draft and end their college careers during Wednesday’s withdrawal deadline date.
Meanwhile, guard Antonio Reeves withdrew his name from the NBA Draft. However, he is not a lock to return to Lexington.
Per multiple reports, Reeves is still debating whether he’ll play his final season of college eligibility at Kentucky next season or graduate over the summer and enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere.
Tshiebwe, a 2019 McDonald’s All-American, started his college career at West Virginia before transferring to Kentucky midway through the 2020-21 season.
“I would like to thank Coach Cal and his staff for their support and belief in me during my life at UK. Lastly, I would like to thank BBN for the love, support, and loyalty you have given me and my teammates over the years. I wouldn’t want to play for anyone or anywhere else,” Tshiebwe wrote on social media. “During this time, I have decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft and begin my professional career. I hope as I continue to fight for my dream of playing in the NBA you will continue to support me.
“Thank you, BBN for everything and I am so lucky to always call Kentucky home.”
His debut season of 2021-222 with Kentucky was nothing short of incredible. He won consensus national player of the year honors as he averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds a game and recorded a UK single-season record of 28-double-doubles.
As an encore, he posted 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds a game during the 2022-23 season despite undergoing a knee procedure just a month before the start of the season. The 6-foot-9 center logged 20 double-doubles and set a UK NCAA Tournament single-game record by grabbing 25 rebounds in the Cats’ Round of 64 win over Providence, the first Kentucky NCAA Tournament victory since 2019.
”Oscar achieved things that no other player has in decades, and I wish we could have won more but he gave everything he had to Kentucky,” Calipari wrote on Twitter after Tshiebwe announced his decision. “He also became the first member of his family to receive a college diploma and I know how much that means to him and more importantly, his mother. Oscar had a great opportunity to return and break more records and set the national bar for NIL again, but he is ready to fully chase his dreams and he has our support. He is ready for the next level because he has a skill that is elite and will translate to that league.
”I’m excited to watch his journey unfold, but I know Lexington and the BBN will always be home to him.”
Per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony’s latest NBA Mock Draft, Tshiebwe is projected to go undrafted despite opting to keep his name in the draft.
Livingston played just one season at Kentucky after signing as a five-star McDonald’s All-American. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during his lone season in Lexington and was named an SEC All-Freshman team selection.
The Akron, Ohio native showed flashes of stardom during a stretch in February that saw him post a 12-point, 10 rebound double-double in a win over Tennessee and a 10 point, 15 rebound performance in a road win over Florida. However, he was never able to play at that level on a consistent basis.
Like Tshiebwe, Livingston is projected to go undrafted.
Reeves, who UK still hopes to welcome back, averaged 14.4 points per game last season and was the Cats’ top three point shooter as he drilled 39.8% of his attempts from deep.
He scored a career-high 37 points in a road win at Arkansas during UK’s regular season finale and scored 22 points in the Cats NCAA Tournament Round of 64 win over Providence, shooting 5-for-9 from three in the postseason victory.
With two more players departing, UK has lost eight scholarship players from its 2022-23 roster, with Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin also leaving for the draft and CJ Fredrick (Cincinnati), Sahvir Wheeler (Washington), Daimion Collins (LSU) and Lance Ware (Villanova) all leaving via the transfer portal.
As of now, UK’s 2023-24 scholarship roster consists of incoming freshman DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Robert Dillingham, Aaron Bradshaw and Reed Sheppard, returning rising sophomores Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso and former walk-on Brennan Canada.
Reeves, who played three seasons at Illinois State before spending last season at Kentucky, worked out for several NBA teams including the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks but was never projected to be selected in any NBA Mock Draft’s.
