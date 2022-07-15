The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts dominated during the 2022 Kentucky State Water Ski Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah. The Ski Nuts hosted the event this past weekend, with six local skiers capturing medals.
Approximately 25 skiers from around the state competed in the event in the slalom, tricks, and jumping categories.
Mallory Williams, Austin Collins, Carl Marquess, Pat Coomes, Joe Burkhead, and Errol Bryant brought home medals in their respective divisions.
Williams, 15, skied in her third state championship, swept Girls 4 slalom, tricks, and jumping, and finished in first place for all three events.
Collins skied in Men 1 and took first place in the tricks event.
Marquess and Coomes competed by skiing in Men 7.
Marquess took home the gold in slalom and tricks and finished second in jumping to give him second overall in the division.
Coomes won in jumping and finished second in tricks and slalom to snag the gold overall in the Men 7 division.
Burkhead skied in the Men 8 and took home first place in jumping.
The Paducah native finished second in tricks and slalom.
He took home second place in the division.
Bryant swept both of his events in the Men 9 division. The Beechmont native placed first in slalom and tricks to capture the overall trophy.
All of the above skiers are now qualified to ski in the Southern Region Water Ski Championships (a qualifying competition for the U.S. Nationals), which will be held at Lymanland Ski Lake in Tuscaloosa, AL, in two weeks.
