Bahamas

John Calipari and Sahvir Wheeler are shown at an open practice session.

 Photo by UK Athletics

The Kentucky men’s basketball team posted another blowout with a 102-40 win over Tec De Monterrey on Thursday night in the Bahamas but coach John Calipari made headlines while in the background as his assistant coaches run the show on the court.

During an interview earlier Thursday, the Kentucky coach touched on the need for a new practice facility, but his comments caught the attention of football coach Mark Stoops. In remarks to media assembled in the Bahamas, Calipari referred to Kentucky as a “basketball school” and needs a practice facility upgrade.

