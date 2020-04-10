Per a Thursday release from the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, the 2020 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games for boys and girls basketball have been canceled – in coordination with the continued battle and distancing required to face the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Originally scheduled for June 5, KABC officials noted the eliminated possibility for Kentucky All-Star tryouts also played a factor in the game's cancellation.
In turn, the KABC has opted to name all Regional Players of the Year as Kentucky All-Stars, which includes McCracken County senior Jackson Sivills and Calloway County senior Charlee Settle – who are both bound for Murray State hoops, and are nominees for Mr. and Miss Basketball of Kentucky.
Scheduled for earlier this week (April 5), the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has rescheduled its 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony has been postponed to June 28 at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington. All boys and girls KABC Regional Players of the Year will be recognized at the event, with the top awards closing the show.
“It is of great importance to us, to be able to host some type of celebratory event for these
candidates and student athletes who have had so many opportunities for celebration taken from them at the end of their senior season,” said KLEF Executive Director Lindy Lamkin, in Thursday's release. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make any adjustments necessary according to CDC guidelines, but we hope to be able to provide a celebration at the end of this, for our basketball community to come together at last to have one final celebration before sending these student athletes off to start their college careers.”
Sivills, Settle named CJ All-State
Also on Thursday, Sivills was named to the Courier Journal's All-State First Team, doled to the top 10 players according to votes from boys basketball coaches across the state. Settle earned Second Team considerations.
A second-team All-State pick in 2018-19, Sivills averaged 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for McCracken County in 2019-20. He shot 40% from the arc and 84% from the charity stripe – 10th best in Kentucky. He also finished his career with 1,998 points and 871 rebounds, both school records for the Mustangs.
Settle, meanwhile, scored more than 2,700 career points and finished with exactly 1,700 career rebounds – 10th best in state history. She's fourth all-time in free-throw attempts (1,228) and sixth all-time in free-throw makes (870).
2020 Mr. KY Basketball Candidates
Region 1: Jackson Sivills - McCracken County
Region 2: Kenny White - Madisonville North Hopkins
Region 3: Kaeveon Mitchell - Breckinridge County
Region 4: Dre Boyd - Warren Central
Region 5: Alex Matthews - John Hardin
Region 5: JJ Traynor - Bardstown
Region 6: Trey Minter - Butler
Region 7: Tyren Moore - Male
Region 8: Dayvion McKnight - Collins
Region 9: Grant Disken - Covington Catholic
Region 10: Amirion Joyce - Bourbon County
Region 11: Marques Warrick - Henry Clay
Region 12: Brayden Sebastian - Garrard County
Region 13: Matt Cromer - South Laurel
Region 14: Joe Benton - Estill County
Region 15: Cody Potter - Shelby Valley
Region 16: Sam O'Keefe - Lewis County
2020 Miss KY Basketball Candidates
Region 1: Charlee Settle - Calloway County
Region 2: Emilee Hope - Henderson County
Region 3: Hannah McKay - Owensboro Catholic
Region 3: Kendall Wingler - Meade County
Region 4: Elizabeth Bertram - Barren County
Region 5: Whitney Hay - Elizabethtown
Region 6: Taziah Jenks - Mercy
Region 7: Erin Toller - Sacred Heart
Region 7: Shelby Calhoun - Christian Academy of Louisville
Region 8: Maggie Jones - Simon Kenton
Region 9: Maddie Scherr - Ryle
Region 10: Kennedy Igo - George Rogers Clark
Region 11: Malea Williams - Scott County
Region 12: Lauren Lee - Casey County
Region 13: Ally Collett - South Laurel
Region 13: Amerah Steele - South Laurel
Region 14: Lexy Meyers - Leslie County
Region 15: Katie Ball - Belfry
Region 16: Julia Parker - Ashland Blazer
