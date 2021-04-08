OWENSBORO — Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Sportscenter, has announced the return of the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game to Owensboro.
The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game is the oldest continuing high school all-star game in the U.S. Since 1940, with the exception of two years during World War II and last year during the pandemic, the game has showcased the best high school seniors in the two states.
Beginning in 1953, a home-and-home series took place with one game in each state.
This year, the game in Kentucky will be played on June 11 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The game in Indiana will take place the following day on June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Prior to those games, each state will name its top high school senior player for both boys and girls, who will be recognized as Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball.
“The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game has a rich history of being in Owensboro, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to the Owensboro Sportscenter after all these years,” said Laura Alexander, general manager with Spectra Venue Management at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The complete lineups for the 2021 Kentucky and Indiana All-Stars and ticket information will be coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.