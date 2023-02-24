Fla. — Kentucky completed a regular sweep of the Florida Gators for the second straight season Wednesday with a 82-74 victory at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Kentucky also defeated Florida 72-67 at Rupp Arena back on Feb. 4. Overall, UK has won four in a row over the Gators, has won nine of the last 10 matchups and each of its last four games in Gainesville.

