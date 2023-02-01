Graves County, McCracken County

This week’s Kentucky High School Media Poll lists the McCracken County Lady Mustangs at No. 4 behind Sacred Heart, Manual, and Cooper. The Graves County Lady Eagles also received votes, missing the Top 10 by 16 points. The Lady Mustangs lead the First Region with a 24-2 record. Graves County follows behind with the second-best record in the region, sitting at 17-5 as the season winds down.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll consists of 16 sports journalists from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions. The poll is released each Tuesday by the Courier Journal for both Girls and Boys basketball.

Despite the poll being dominated by other regions, the First Region is well represented by McCracken County High School and Graves County High School’s programs.

