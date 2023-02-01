The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll consists of 16 sports journalists from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions. The poll is released each Tuesday by the Courier Journal for both Girls and Boys basketball.
Despite the poll being dominated by other regions, the First Region is well represented by McCracken County High School and Graves County High School’s programs.
Boys statewide rankings1 — Warren Central — 21-1
2 — Lexington Catholic — 22-2
3 — Covington Catholic — 18-2
4 — George Rogers Clark — 16-4
5 — Great Crossing — 20-4
10 — Bowling Green — 21-4
Other teams receiving votes: McCracken County (21-2), Frederick Douglass (18-2), Evangel Christian (20-3), Collins (18-3), Covington Holy Cross (18-2), Owensboro Catholic (20-3), and North Laurel (15-9).
First Region1 — McCracken County — 21-2
2 — Calloway County — 18-5
3 — Paducah Tilghman — 17-6
4 — Marshall County — 17-6
Girls statewide rankings1 — Sacred Heart — 21-3
4 — McCracken County — 24-2
6 — George Rogers Clark — 15-6
7 — Covington Holy Cross — 21-5
8 — Henderson County — 15-4
10 — Christian Academy — 15-5
Other teams receiving votes: Bowling Green (15-8), Pulaski County (19-4), Graves County (17-5), North Laurel (18-4), Bethlehem (17-7), Pikeville (18-5), Central (11-10), Danville (19-2), Franklin County (17-5), Dixie Heights (19-6), and Madison Central (16-4).
First Region1 — McCracken County — 24-2
3 — Christian Fellowship — 16-7
4 — Carlisle County — 14-7
