There are multiple system failures going on now with Kentucky basketball. The laundry list is extensive, depending on whose eyes are looking at it. At the moment, it seems there are about four million sets of eyes trained on every move UK is making, or not making.

The players not executing. John Calipari is not preparing them well enough. Oscar Tshiebwe is not rebounding like last year’s National Player of the Year did, and he’s getting shown up defensively. Freshman Cason Wallace has to be the outside scoring guy for this UK team to succeed. Jacob Toppin can’t produce consistently.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In