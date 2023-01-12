There are multiple system failures going on now with Kentucky basketball. The laundry list is extensive, depending on whose eyes are looking at it. At the moment, it seems there are about four million sets of eyes trained on every move UK is making, or not making.
The players not executing. John Calipari is not preparing them well enough. Oscar Tshiebwe is not rebounding like last year’s National Player of the Year did, and he’s getting shown up defensively. Freshman Cason Wallace has to be the outside scoring guy for this UK team to succeed. Jacob Toppin can’t produce consistently.
This is a lot of the rumbling, and that doesn’t even include the Calipari to Texas or Calipari to anywhere else rumors.
The tension was pretty strong after Alabama blew out UK last Saturday. It was boiling over by the time South Carolina finished off UK 71-68 at what became a dismal Rupp Arena on Tuesday.
There was a little talk Wednesday about South Carolina shooting out of its mind, and Meechie Johnson dialing in from 30 feet on nearly every one of the six 3-point shots he made against Kentucky.
Yes, South Carolina had major shooter’s luck. It shouldn’t matter if South Carolina was hitting from UK’s campus. Kentucky had the talent and ability to score more than South Carolina, even after Wallace left the game early in the first half with back spasms.
Kentucky is 10-6, 1-3 in the SEC, and heading into what could be a big whooping at No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday. That would leave UK navigating against an even stronger metric current to get in the NCAA Tournament. UK is No. 62 in the NCAA NET rankings. UK is winless in five Quad 1 games and has four wins against Quad 2 and 3 opponents. UK went to 6-1 against Quad 4 teams after the South Carolina dagger. UK is No. 44 in KenPom.
The South Carolina loss wasn’t on the radar of anybody in BBN. Now, all anybody can talk about is what exactly is wrong with this team, and are any of the issues fixable with 14 games left in the regular season?
Calipari’s best teams have usually had a couple of upper-level NBA draft players at guard, guys who could create offense. Wallace comes closest to that, and he’s not enough at the moment.
Kentucky doesn’t have a Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Jamal Murray or Tyler Herro, who could go off for a lot of points, could get to the basket or get to the foul line.
Wallace, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves haven’t been the outside shooting trio UK thought they’d be. Wallace is the best perimeter and driving option for Kentucky. Sahvir Wheeler has probably been better at point guard so far this season, but he needs to put others in position to score.
Kentucky is still not connected on the offensive end, and it didn’t seem to show much different in the halfcourt against South Carolina.
There are a lot of system failures with UK basketball right now. UK might not have the players to turn that around. Calipari sure doesn’t seem to have the answers to fix things.
