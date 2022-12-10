ST. MARY 77, HUNTINGDON, TN 34The St. Mary Vikings kicked off the Ken-Tenn Classic at Calloway County High School on Friday night. The tournament, which consists of three games on Friday and three more on Saturday feature a matchup between a Kentucky team and a Tennessee team in each game. Some of the best talent across the First Region showed up and is set to show up as Kentucky took a 3-0 sweep in the first night of completion.
St. Mary built a 49-22 lead at the half over Huntingdon, TN. They played scrappy basketball on both sides of the ball, especially on the rebounding game. The Vikings did a lot of good things in the paint on fast break situations and unselfish ball movement to make quick work of stacking up the score and running away with the game. The 77-34 win was the second win on the season for the Vikings as they improve to a 2-3 record. Their next game will be against fellow Second District foe, Paducah Tilghman at home on Tuesday, December 13.
Daniel Willett 16, Luke Sims 13, Palmer Sims 12, Brett Haas 11, Owen Mikel 10, Aidan Hahn 6, Jackson Willett 4, David Deneve 3, Brandon Quigley 2
Daniel Willett earned player of the game
CALLOWAY COUNTY 76, WEST CARROLL, TN 44Calloway County played in the second game of the night on their home floor, picking up the 76-44 win over West Carroll, TN. Sharp shooting payed off big for the Lakers early in the game with several deep balls to build an early deficit. That lead was built to 28-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lakers jump up 37-11 before their opponents would find the basket again with just over two minutes left in the opening half and closed out the half 43-18. Calloway held West Carroll to just 7 points on the quarter while stacking up 15 points of their own.
Lakers moved full speed from start to finish, capitalizing on forced turnovers and turned them into full court passes for fast break dunks and layups. That speed and determination would result in the 76-44 win to improve to 4-1 on the season.
E. Finley 27, A. Clinton 16, Connor Lockart 15, J. Butler 12, S. Lane 4, Cole Lockhart 2
Aidan Clinton earned Player of the Game
MAYFIELD 56, SOUTH GIBSON, TN 46Mayfield held a healthy lead throughout the majority of the game, making the right decisions on both ends of the floor to build a strong deficit. South Gibson came out in the second half with a little more urgency as they started to chip away at the Cardinals lead which had been built to 32-18 heading into the break, but Mayfield was still able to maintain a slight advantage.
The fourth quarter was where Mayfield got tested, as South Gibson’s defense put the pressure on, forcing turnovers and poor Cardinal shots. That pressure cut the deficit to just one possession as the end of the game loomed. Mayfield was able to hold off their opponents as Tennessee was forced to send the Cardinals to the charity stripe in an attempt to stop the clock and get the possession back. In the end Mayfield would pull out the win 56-46.
The Cardinals improve to 3-0 on the season, with their toughest contest coming up as they host McCracken County on Tuesday, December 13.
N. Fulton 14, B. Dabney 12, O. Webb 11, S. Stone 8, B. Pate 5, B. Morris 3, D. Gammons 2, N. Barnes 1
Brajone Dabney was named Player of the Game
