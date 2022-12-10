ST. MARY 77, HUNTINGDON, TN 34The St. Mary Vikings kicked off the Ken-Tenn Classic at Calloway County High School on Friday night. The tournament, which consists of three games on Friday and three more on Saturday feature a matchup between a Kentucky team and a Tennessee team in each game. Some of the best talent across the First Region showed up and is set to show up as Kentucky took a 3-0 sweep in the first night of completion.

St. Mary built a 49-22 lead at the half over Huntingdon, TN. They played scrappy basketball on both sides of the ball, especially on the rebounding game. The Vikings did a lot of good things in the paint on fast break situations and unselfish ball movement to make quick work of stacking up the score and running away with the game. The 77-34 win was the second win on the season for the Vikings as they improve to a 2-3 record. Their next game will be against fellow Second District foe, Paducah Tilghman at home on Tuesday, December 13.

