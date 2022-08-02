Flood Fundraiser

Kentucky coach John Calipari was joined by Oscar Tshiebwe and CJ Fredrick during a press conference Monday at Memorial Coliseum. Jacob Toppin also joined in the media session.

 BY KEITH TAYLOR/Kentucky Today

LEXINGTON — John Calipari has done several telethons to raise money during his tenure at Kentucky. The next one planned for Tuesday to benefit flooding victims in Eastern Kentucky, was initiated by his players.

“This was totally different,” Calipari said Monday. “This kind of got me.”

