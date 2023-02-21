LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky has played its two best games this basketball season against its most heated SEC rival.
Kentucky swept No. 10 Tennessee in the regular season for the first time in over a decade. That was Tennessee, No. 3 in the NET. Tennessee, the team that beat No. 1 Alabama earlier in the week in Knoxville.
This the second victory was a 66-54 gut it out special Saturday in a super energized Rupp Arena. The place was deafening loud at times, and that helped carry Kentucky.
Both UK wins were vital for the metrics of the Wildcats getting in the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky has been scratching for NET Quad 1 wins, and two of the three UK has earned so far were against the Volunteers. These are big now on Feb. 18, but they will be bigger when the NCAA Tournament field is being constructed and finalized for Selection Sunday on March 12.
Tennessee was a third seed in the Bracket Preview Show that the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee unveiled its top 16 teams on Saturday before UK and Tennessee tipped off at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky has been a part of that top 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament first bracket show before, but it is so far down the NET list that it is simply trying to move from an 11 seed to a 10.
That’s why a sweep of this magnitude can’t be overstated. Tennessee was coming off a major victory over Alabama, which is the No. 1 overall seed in the first bracket reveal.
The Wildcats won’t have a lot of worries once they get in the NCAA if they play like they did in these two matchups against the Big Orange.
Maybe the Wildcats just need to guarantee that whatever teams they face now are in Orange, maybe that’s the connection.
More likely, Kentucky found the things to do right and did them for most of the afternoon against the Volunteers. Kentucky was deliberate in its offensive possessions, it made shots when it had to, it outrebounded Tennessee again, and it kept UT from getting on scoring runs.
Both teams were shorthanded, missing key players, but Kentucky has been finding more contributors as games lately have gone on.
John Calipari looked like he was coaching, and Kentucky looked like it was trying to follow the plan.
Chris Livingston put up his first double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds. Livingston earned the distinction of outrebounding Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 16 points and eight rebounds. Cason Wallace also scored 16 points while playing 39 minutes.
Tshiebwe called Livingston a beast. Livingston said Kentucky realized in both matchups against Tennessee, his team had to fight its way out of a corner.
“Both times we played them in the season, it was must wins anyway, we played earlier and we lost the game before at home,” Livingston said, when UK lost to South Carolina at Rupp then went to Tennessee and won 63-56. “Then this game we’re trying to make a run for the tournament, put some wins together. We’re playing like there’s nothing to lose, we’re playing hard, we know the task at hand.”
It was fitting that UK swept Tennessee on this Saturday, when UK was celebrating the NCAA championship teams of 1996 and 1998, and the runner-up team from 1997. Tubby Smith, who coached the ‘98 team to the title, was one of several people connected with those teams who were in the on-court celebration at halftime.
Kentucky went 6-0 against Tennessee in those three magical seasons. The talent level was pretty significant in UK’s favor in those days.
“Here being celebrated and recognized is quite an honor,” Smith said in a press conference before Saturday’s game. “It’s also a labor of love because we love the game. We love the people.”
Calipari said you have to love the game in this tough time of the year for basketball teams trying to play their way up the NCAA Tournament seedings.
“Talking us out of the NCAA Tournament does not work, you play yourself in,” Calipari said. “You’ve got to have more fun than the other team, you’ve got to be enjoying playing.”
Kentucky played tough, played like it needed to win and wanted to win. The Wildcats are now 18-9 and somehow tied with Tennessee at 9-5 in the SEC standings.
The next four games to finish the regular season will tell a lot about how much fun the Wildcats might expect to have in March.
