UK BASEBALL

The UK Baseball team advances to the Super Regionals for just the second time in program history. They defeated Indiana 4-2 Monday night to advance to the 2023 Baton Rouge Super Regionals where they will take on LSU on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

 Photo courtesy of UK Athletics

LEXINGTON — For just the second time in program history, the Kentucky Wildcats are off to Super Regionals as they defeated Indiana 4-2 in front of a Kentucky Proud Park record capacity 6,796-person crowd during Monday’s Regional Final.

Both of Kentucky’s regional championships have come in Lexington under Nick Mingione, as the Cats won the 2017 Lexington Regional at Cliff Hagan Stadium by beating NC State in back-to-back games in a similar fashion to how they won this year’s Regional at Kentucky Proud Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In