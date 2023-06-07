LEXINGTON — For just the second time in program history, the Kentucky Wildcats are off to Super Regionals as they defeated Indiana 4-2 in front of a Kentucky Proud Park record capacity 6,796-person crowd during Monday’s Regional Final.
Both of Kentucky’s regional championships have come in Lexington under Nick Mingione, as the Cats won the 2017 Lexington Regional at Cliff Hagan Stadium by beating NC State in back-to-back games in a similar fashion to how they won this year’s Regional at Kentucky Proud Park.
The Cats fell to Indiana Saturday 5-3 in the Winner’s Bracket game, moving to the loser’s bracket where they beat West Virginia Sunday afternoon 10-0, then defeated Indiana 16-6 later Sunday evening to force Monday’s final where they defeated the Hoosiers yet again.
“This team was built a long time ago. When you think about recruiting in baseball, guys commit when they’re freshmen in high school, and sophomores and to have all those guys come through and deliver in that moment and watch them celebrate, it doesn’t get any better as a coach,” an emotional head coach, Nick Mingione said post game. “They’re the ones that have made the pitches. They’re the ones that have made the plays. They are the ones that went to the workouts. They’re the ones that went to class. They’re the ones that do it.
“When you get a chance to just see pure joy, it’s one of the best feelings as a coach. That’s the only thing you could ever hope for on a field is to watch your team celebrate and I was soaking it in. I was loving every second of it.”
Indiana opened the game with a statement as Phillip Glasser hit a leadoff single and the next batter, Bobby Whalen, perfectly executed a hit and run. With Glasser on the run, the IU centerfielder ripped a double into the right-centerfield gap to give the Hoosiers an early 1-0 lead.
That statement did not faze the Wildcats as they loaded the bases in the bottom half of the first and cashed in for runs as Emilien Pitre and Hunter Gilliam lifted sac-fly’s to put the Cats on top 2-1, but Indiana quickly proved its first inning run was no fluke.
In the top of the second, the Hoosiers quickly struck back to tie the game as Glasser hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded that allowed Hunter Jessee to tie the game and the game at 2-2.
The game would remain tied until the bottom of the sixth when Kentucky finally got to Indiana Ty Bothwell, who had kept the Wildcats at bay for much of the night.
Devin Burkes started the rally with a double down the left field line and then moved to third on a Pitre ground ball. The next batter, Gilliam, delivered the go-ahead hit as the UK first basemen ripped a double of his own down the left field line allowing Burkes to score easily and put the Cats on top 3-2.
“Devo [Devin Burkes] is the king of work and we get after it. Good things happen to good people and we both got good swings off in a big-time moment,” Gilliam said of both his own and Burkes’ key doubles in the bottom of the sixth. “It was good to see.”
After Bothwell issued a walk to Reuben Church, IU head coach, Jeff Mercer called on Brayden Risedorph in relief. He was greeted rudely by UK’s Ryan Waldschmidt, who ripped an RBI double to center that extended the lead to 4-2.
As Kentucky’s offense made the most of its six hits, the UK pitching staff was able to work out of a handful of jams and hold the Hoosiers to just two runs
In the top of the second, Indiana loaded the bases with two men out, but UK starter Darren Williams, who tossed 4.0 innings of two-run ball was able to hold the Hoosiers to just one run.
Mason Moore worked out of a jam of his own in the top of the seventh as catcher and nine-hole hitter Peter Serruto worked a leadoff walk, Glasser ripped a single and Whalen laid down a sac-bunt to set IU up with runners on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out.
The UK right hander, who pitched 5.0 scoreless innings of relief in the regional opener against Ball State managed to escape by striking out Devin Taylor and getting Carter Mathison to ground out to second to keep the Hoosiers off the scoreboard.
“When you sit there and you think about anytime you can have the bases loaded and no outs and you only give up one run that is a victory for the defense,” Mingione said of Williams escaping a bases loaded jam. “And they had another time they got third base, no outs and didn’t score. So our ability to minimize — Darren, he’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, won’t you? We’re at UT a couple weeks ago, it’s like, man, he’ll keep you on there.
“But he gave us everything he had. What a warrior. What a warrior Darren Williams is. And Mason was fantastic.”
Moore would finish off the Hoosiers by pitching 5.0 innings of scoreless relief to finish the Lexington Regional, having thrown 10 scoreless frames.
“He’s special. And if you were to go back and look at our season, he’s right in the middle of a lot of our wins. He’s super talented,” Mingione said of Moore. “He throws it to both sides of the plate. All he’s done is get better since he’s been here. We talked about him on Friday night. It seems like every week, every day, he just keeps getting better. He’s an unbelievable athlete.
“I’m thankful he’s a Wildcat ... He’ll be playing baseball a long time, to be able to manipulate the baseball the way he does and land multiple pitches for a strike, pretty special.”
Williams and Moore combined to hold the Hoosiers, who out-hit Kentucky 10-6 in Monday’s final, to a woeful 1-for-15 clip with runners in scoring position.
“We had to get to Williams and we just didn’t do a good enough job against him,” IU head coach Jeff Mercer said postgame. “We had a bunch of guys on base. We had six hits and a walk, that’s seven base runners. And we had guys in scoring position, bases loaded and nobody out and only scored one. We had a runner on third base, one out and didn’t score him. We had second and third, one out at least once and didn’t score them.
“You just can’t leave guys on base because when you know when you get to Moore he’s really good. He’s throwing a bowling ball at 94 miles an hour. He’s excellent.”
Following the game, Burkes, was named the Lexington Regional’s Most Outstanding Player as he hit .462 over the course of UK’s five games hitting two home runs and compiling seven RBI.
“I’m just trying to come through for my team,” Burkes said of winning the honor. “That’s all it is. That’s all you’ve got to do in big situations.”
This guy is a winner and he cares and he wants to win,” Mingione added on Burkes. “Whew, he’s a special dude, a very special dude.”
Pitchers Moore and Austin Strickland, as well as position players Gilliam, Jase Felker, Waldschmidt and Nolan McCarthy joined Burkes in the All-Regional team voted by the media.
Kentucky will start its best-of-three Super Regionals series in Baton Rouge against LSU Friday or Saturday. The Super Regional will be a rematch of an April series at LSU that saw the Tigers win two of three over the Wildcats.
