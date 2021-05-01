LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Community Trust Bank 2021 Kentucky’s Collegiate All Commonwealth Team on Friday.

The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team is a preseason recognition award for football players attending a Kentucky college or university.

The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team represents the best college football players that the state of Kentucky has to offer while their dedication to the game has contributed significantly to their teams.

The player shall have the distinctive responsibility to lead his teammates in the classroom and on the field. Players that exhibit this unique leadership skill were nominated by their university/college to be recognized as a member of the Kentucky All Commonwealth Team.

The players will be recognized during the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony, which will be televised on WTVQ Channel 36 on June 25, at 8 p.m.

The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony will be available across all social media outlets.

The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame and Community Trust Bank announces the following college football players as members of the 2021 All Commonwealth Team:

Campbellsville University

Tate Pringle

Jon Carrothers

Centre College

Jordan Gunter

Oliver Hunter

Cole Arendsen

Patric Edwards

Eastern Kentucky University

Quinten Floyd

Matthew Jackson

Tucker Schroeder

Matt Wilcox Jr.

Jimmy Edmonds

Georgetown College

D.J. White

Rob Sheffield

Darius Barbour

Jake Johnson

Kentucky Christian University

La’Kel Aaron

Anthony Grant

Tyquan Fleming

Brendan Ray

Kentucky State University

Jaylen Myers

Brett Sylve

DeVon McCoy

Kentucky Wesleyan College

Wiley Cain

Ramond Jackson

Jalen Humphrey

Ian Francisco

Lindsey Wilson College

Cameron Dukes

Jaylen Boyd

LJ Bowman

Joe Gressette

Morehead State University

Cameron Barrett

Andrew Foster

Issiah Aguero

Vaughn Taylor

Murray State University

LaMartez Brooks

Levin Nesler

Marcis Floyd

Eric Samuta

Thomas More University

David Sandlin Jr.

Elijah Jouett

Brian Manning

Justin Durham

Union College

Domonique Thomas

Dalton Crook

Laron Mugashe

Jase Polley

University of Kentucky

Josh Paschal

Luke Fortner

Yusuf Corker

Zach Johnson

University of Louisville

C.J. Avery

Kei’Trel Clark

Malik Cunningham

Jalen Mitchell

University of Pikeville

Welee Neace

Cedric Thomas

Alex Thurza

Alex Shelton

University of the Cumberlands

Justin Clark

Brad Montgomery

Logan Mann

Jeremiah McKibben

Western Kentucky University

Omari Alexander

Demetrius Cain

Cole Spencer

