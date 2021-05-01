LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Community Trust Bank 2021 Kentucky’s Collegiate All Commonwealth Team on Friday.
The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team is a preseason recognition award for football players attending a Kentucky college or university.
The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team represents the best college football players that the state of Kentucky has to offer while their dedication to the game has contributed significantly to their teams.
The player shall have the distinctive responsibility to lead his teammates in the classroom and on the field. Players that exhibit this unique leadership skill were nominated by their university/college to be recognized as a member of the Kentucky All Commonwealth Team.
The players will be recognized during the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony, which will be televised on WTVQ Channel 36 on June 25, at 8 p.m.
The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony will be available across all social media outlets.
The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame and Community Trust Bank announces the following college football players as members of the 2021 All Commonwealth Team:
Campbellsville University
Tate Pringle
Jon Carrothers
Centre College
Jordan Gunter
Oliver Hunter
Cole Arendsen
Patric Edwards
Eastern Kentucky University
Quinten Floyd
Matthew Jackson
Tucker Schroeder
Matt Wilcox Jr.
Jimmy Edmonds
Georgetown College
D.J. White
Rob Sheffield
Darius Barbour
Jake Johnson
Kentucky Christian University
La’Kel Aaron
Anthony Grant
Tyquan Fleming
Brendan Ray
Kentucky State University
Jaylen Myers
Brett Sylve
DeVon McCoy
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Wiley Cain
Ramond Jackson
Jalen Humphrey
Ian Francisco
Lindsey Wilson College
Cameron Dukes
Jaylen Boyd
LJ Bowman
Joe Gressette
Morehead State University
Cameron Barrett
Andrew Foster
Issiah Aguero
Vaughn Taylor
Murray State University
LaMartez Brooks
Levin Nesler
Marcis Floyd
Eric Samuta
Thomas More University
David Sandlin Jr.
Elijah Jouett
Brian Manning
Justin Durham
Union College
Domonique Thomas
Dalton Crook
Laron Mugashe
Jase Polley
University of Kentucky
Josh Paschal
Luke Fortner
Yusuf Corker
Zach Johnson
University of Louisville
C.J. Avery
Kei’Trel Clark
Malik Cunningham
Jalen Mitchell
University of Pikeville
Welee Neace
Cedric Thomas
Alex Thurza
Alex Shelton
University of the Cumberlands
Justin Clark
Brad Montgomery
Logan Mann
Jeremiah McKibben
Western Kentucky University
Omari Alexander
Demetrius Cain
Cole Spencer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.