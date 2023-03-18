GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time in 1,447 days, Kentucky and its fans can celebrate an NCAA Tournament victory.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats defeated the 11th-seeded Providence Friars 61-53 in its Round of 64 East Regional matchup.
“Hard-fought game,” UK coach John Calipari said. “That’s a team that makes plays. They mix it up. They played physical. Their guard play, they run downhill. I thought our team fought like crazy.
“The first game is a hard game for guys, and we missed probably seven straight shots where we could have extended the game or extended the lead, and we missed them. But I’ll tell you what we did, we made every free-throw down the stretch we needed to make to keep them at bay.”
Kentucky was led in scoring by Antonio Reeves, who scored 22 points in his NCAA Tournament debut. He was joined in double figures by Jacob Toppin, who scored 18 points.
Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 25 rebounds in the victory setting a single game record for rebounds in Kentucky NCAA Tournament history.
“It’s not the first time he had 20-plus rebounds in a game. He is an elite,” Providence head coach Ed Cooley said postgame. “He was the National Player of the Year for a reason, and his defensive and offensive rebounding was probably the number one reason why he was awarded that last year. He is very quick to the ball. He has a knack for the ball. Sometimes you just have an “it,” ala Dennis Rodman, Ben Wallace. Those guys just have an “it” for it. Some guys have an “it” to score. Some people have an “it” to pass. He has an incredible “it,” an elite “it” to rebound.
“I think the players did a great job trying to prepare for it. He is quick. He is long. He is athletic. Credit him. It’s not like we were out there not trying, so I think it’s double the credit to him.”
“He just gets the ball, man. He is a world class rebounder,” Providence’s Ed Croswell said postgame. “You have to box that guy out. Two, three people. He really displayed his dominance on the boards today.”
The Friars were led in scoring by Croswell with 16 points. Devin Carter joined him in double figures as he scored 12.
Former Wildcat and All-First-Team Big East selection Bryce Hopkins was held to just seven points on a 2-for-9 shooting performance from the field while being defended by Toppin for much of the night.
“Bryce, I love him with all my heart. We got so close last year. He is a really good player. It was definitely hard to guard him because he is so physical,” Toppin said postgame. “It didn’t just take me. It took the whole team, being in gaps, being my help, and we just slowed him down. He is a really good player, and it took five players to stop him, not just me.”
Despite 10 rebounds from Tshiebwe in the game’s first eight minutes and 22 seconds, Kentucky struggled to settle in on the offensive end early as the Friars took an 11-10 lead into the game’s second media timeout with 11:38 left in the first half after UK opened the game just 4-for-14 from the field, 2-for-4 at the free throw line and 0-for-4 from three.
A 14-10 run sparked by two Reeves three’s gave UK a 24-21 lead with 6:14 left in the opening half and by halftime, the Cats’ lead grew to 38-31 as it extended its run to 28-20 behind two more three’s from Reeves and 12 first half points from Toppin.
The Cats out-rebounded the Friars 25-13 in the opening half, with Tshiebwe pulling down 13 boards. Meanwhile, Hopkins appeared to suffer a finger injury after getting rejected at the rim on a dunk attempt by Toppin and was held to just five points in the game’s first 20 minutes.
Providence opened the second half on a 5-0 run, held UK scoreless for the half’s first three minutes and cut the Cat lead to three, leading Calipari to call timeout with 17:06 left to play.
With 14:17 left, Tshiebwe was sent to the bench with three fouls forcing Calipari to turn to Daimion Collins off the bench. With his number called upon, the 6-foot-9 sophomore would deliver a clutch play as he picked up a steal on the defensive end, which led to a transition three by Reeves to push the Wildcat lead back to nine at 46-37 with 11:43 to play.
“Just being alert on defense,” Collins said of his steal. “Just working hard, working early, trying to get in front of my man.”
“That was very big,” Reeves added. “Daimion was just was ready to go out and compete. We tell him all the time just ‘stay ready, bro, we’re going to need you out there.’ That was big for us.”
Despite a nearly six minute scoring drought later in the second half that lasted until Reeves hit a jumper with 6:30 to go, Kentucky took a 52-46 lead into the game’s final media timeout with 3:32 to play.
Kentucky would maintain a six point lead into the game’s final minute and 15 seconds and from there, salted the game away at the free throw line as Toppin hit six free throws and Reeves hit one during the final stretch run to put the Friars away.
“It was a big relief, obviously,” Toppin said of finishing off the win. “I knew what this team was capable of, so we got the job done. So props to my teammates. We all stuck together. Even when they made their runs, we didn’t put our heads down. We kept fighting.”
Kentucky will face the winner of Friday night’s matchup between third-seeded Kansas State and 14th-seeded Montana State in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
