Fishing

Anglers will return to Kentucky and Barkley Lakes next week to compete in the second event of the season in the Toyota Series Prairie Division.

The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats is set to return to Kentucky and Barkley lakes, next week, April 20-22, for the second event of the season in the Toyota Series Prairie Division — the Toyota Series at Kentucky and Barkley Lakes Presented by Jenko Fishing.

The three-day tournament, hosted by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau, will feature a roster of the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers competing for a top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor in the co-angler division.

