The 2023 three-class All-State Softball honors were announced with the First Region represented by McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, and Christian Fellowship. The four seniors awarded the honors are Ally Hutchins, Annie White, Anistyn Thomas, and Jayden Jackson for their performances during the season for their respective schools.
Here are the the complete teams:
Class 3A All-State
Player of the Year — Brooke Gray (Ballard)
Coaching Staff of the Year — Ballard High School
First Team — Brooke Gray (Ballard), Reaghan Oney (Montgomery County), Delani Sullivan (Great Crossing), Ally Hutchins (McCracken County), Jessie Daniels (Daviess County), Raylee Roby (Daviess County), McLaine Hudson (South Warren), Emory Donaldson (Ballard), Kayden Murray (Greenwood)
Second Team — Mikayla Milby (Ballard), Brenna Sherman (Madisonville North-Hopkins), Imari Golden (Ballard), Mayson Delong (Johnson Central), Randi Delong (Johnson Central), Camryn Lookadoo (Great Crossing), Annie White (McCracken County), Ada Little (Barren County), Layla Ogden (South Warren), Emerson McKinnis (Logan County), Lauren Satterly (Assumption)
Honorable Mention — Tinley Easton (Tates Creek), Ryleigh Martin (Montgomery County), Sara Zinc (Montgomery County), Chloe Witcher (Barren County), Emily Sizemore (North Laurel), Kristyn Murphy (Woodford County), Lydia Kirby (Greenwood), Kylie Dalton (Southwestern), Trinity Bridges (Lafayette), Jozie Lashley (Oldham County)
Class 2A All-State
Player of the Year — Abby Hammond (Lexington Catholic)
Coaching Staff of the Year — Rowan County
First Team — Abby Hamilton (Lexington Catholic), Haven Ford (Rowan County), Emily Cole (Lewis County), Kayleigh White (East Jessamine), Summer Ray (Boyle County), Ava Emmert (Lexington Catholic), Dani Crum (Lawrence County), Isabella Persinger (Harrison County), Hadley Borders (Allen County-Scottsville), Kayley Bruener (Pendleton County)
Second Team — Trinity Lambert (Rowan County), Jaycie Goad (Boyd County), Kennedy Baioni (Highlands), Avery Gleason (Butler County), Maddie Horn (East Jessamine), Lucy Nash (Lexington Catholic), Lauryn Eastham (Rowan County), Madison Hymer (Warren East), Kaylie Lawrence (Greenup), Taytum Spiers (Elizabethtown), Anistyn Thomas (Paducah Tilghman), Parker Willoughby (Butler County)
Honorable Mention — Madison Clark (Butler County), Kensley Feltner (Lawrence County), Kenzie Gulley (Mason County), AJ Hollowell (Caldwell County), Chloe Papineau (Webster County), Courtney Sandy (Boyle County), Addi Watson (Western Hills), Jaden Williams (Magoffin County), Baylee Spickard (Franklin County), Ella Bussell (Rockcastle County), Skyler Lawrence (Greenup County), Ava Manning (Christian Academy of Louisville), Avery Simpson (Elizabethtown), Rylee Warner (Franklin County)
Class 1A All-State
Player of the Year — Brooke Hamilton (Owensboro Catholic)
Coaching Staff of the Year — Owensboro Catholic High School
First Team — Brooke Hamilton (Owensboro Catholic), Bailey Hamilton (Owensboro Catholic), Kaitlyn Cissell (Bethlehem), Lily Roberts (Hancock County), A’Miyah Collier (Russellville), Ella Johnson (Bracken County), Addison Tignor (Owensboro Catholic), Emma Ginn (Trimble County), Catlin Pennington (Breathitt County), Mattie Streble (Holy Cross), Kirsten Vice (Bath County)
Second Team — Sarah Smith (Wolfe County), Rylee French (Bethlehem), Chloy Creech (Wolfe County), Taylor Hodson (Bath County), Davanna Grubb (Raceland), Kali Vance (Raceland), Ashlee Rogers (Bath County), Rae-Leigh Purvis (Bath County), Madison Penrod (Russellville), Samantha Bottom (Danville)
Honorable Mention — Paige Miller (Bethlehem), Mallory Combs (Hazard), Ruthie Jones (Owensboro Catholic), Jaylah Kees (Russellville), Ella Staples (Hancock County), Lauren Minor (Holy Cross), Skylar Copley (Elliott County), Jayden Jackson (Christian Fellowship), Bryna Wellman (Raceland), Piersan Shrader (Holy Cross)
