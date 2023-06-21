Kent Price

After taking some time away from the program as a former assistant coach to watch his son play, Kent Price rejoins the Mayfield baseball program, this time as head coach.

MAYFIELD — Former Mayfield Assistant Baseball Coach Kent Price has been elevated to the head coaching position for the Mayfield Cardinals.

Coach Price says he is a baseball dad in a baseball family and is ecstatic to lead the Cards next season.

