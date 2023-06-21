MAYFIELD — Former Mayfield Assistant Baseball Coach Kent Price has been elevated to the head coaching position for the Mayfield Cardinals.
Coach Price says he is a baseball dad in a baseball family and is ecstatic to lead the Cards next season.
Price has been an assistant coach for several years with the team, stepping down briefly at the request of his oldest son, Colin.
“When Colin got to be a junior, he said he would like for me to watch him play instead of being in the dugout, because it is tough having a dad in the dugout,” said Price.
Once his son graduated in 2020, the elder Price returned to coaching. He’s also coached with traveling teams through the years, explaining that he does it simply because he loves the game “and it has been really good to me.”
Looking ahead to next season, Price is expecting a seasoned team.
“If all my seniors come back, we’re going to have five or six seniors, which for us at this school, that’s a big class.” He says, “We’ve got the makings of a really good team.”
Price also looks to change the environment for spectators.
“We’re going to do some fun things at the ballpark to make it fan-friendly,” he said. “We want to invite the whole community. We want to have an atmosphere that is fun and exciting.”
(0) comments
