Jessica Stephens will defend her title in The Paducah Sun’s Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship against Nikole Taylor and other contenders when area ladies tee it up on July 26-27. The deadline to enter is Friday, July 16. The 68th annual ladies’ event will be played at Paxton Park and Rolling Hills with the traditional awards luncheon following play the second day.
Adding to the traditions established at the tournament through the years are mother-daughter duos competing at the same time. Rae Ann Ragland Walker and her mother, Nancy Ragland, will keep this tradition alive in the upcoming tournament. For 45 years, Ragland has teed it up in this event, and in the final foursome several times. She and her mother, Dot Simmons, played for many years.
Former Murray State golfer Sydney Trimble Kelley and her mother, Pam Trimble, played both times when Sydney won the tournament. And Trudy Arnold Gregory and her mother, Dot Arnold, also competed simultaneously for several years. Gregory, whose son and grandchildren are following the family golf tradition, has played in “The Sun” for more than 30 years. Trimble and Gregory are in the field this year.
In addition to the open division flights, there will also be a junior flight (18 holes each day), for golfers age 13-17 and an index of 30 or lower, and a senior flight (nine holes each day) for those 55 and over with an index of 20 and higher. Juniors entered include Rachel Hagen, who plays for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs.
Donna Trogolo will be playing in the Seniors this time. She has been in the open division for over 40 years.
No entry fee is charged. Golfers must reside in Ballard, Carlisle, Caldwell, Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Trigg or Massac counties, or be a non-resident member of the Country Club of Paducah, Rolling Hills or Paxton Park.
Email chunkler@pga.com or fax Tina Scott at 270-575-8780 to enter the tournament by July 16.
