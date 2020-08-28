With fall high school sports in Kentucky all but a go, a final hurdle seems to have appeared on the horizon.
Late Wednesday, WPSD Local 6 sports anchor Adam Wells revealed details from an undisclosed source of a “specially-called meeting” for the Kentucky Board of Education — scheduled for 11 p.m. CDT — to “discuss the KHSAA’s decisions to play fall sports,” with the KBE “aiming to overturn the decision to play.”
Soon after, a public agenda of the meeting was revealed on social media, which included the following key points to be addressed:
• Discussion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control’s Aug. 20 decision to begin high school interscholastic sports, with KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.
• Discussion of district concerns about the safety of high-contact fall sports, with local superintendents.
• Discussion of the Kentucky Department for Public Health COVID-19 guidance and recommendations, with DPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
• Discussion and possible action to authorize the Kentucky Department of Education to develop written communication to be issued to the KHSAA Board of Control by KBE Chair Lu Young, on behalf of the KBE, urging additional consideration of alternative options for high-contact fall sports, from KBE members.
While the idea of another meeting to determine the course of fall high school sports in the commonwealth seems burdensome, Tackett made it abundantly clear in both his July and August public addresses that any plan for fall sports submitted by the KHSAA would require the approval of not only the governor’s office, but also the KBE — which directly governs the athletic entity.
By Thursday afternoon, interim KDE Commissioner Kevin C. Brown had responded to circulating comments about any potential action coming to either postpone or altogether cancel fall high school sports in Kentucky with a detailed written statement:
“I want to correct some misinformation that is being spread across social media and news outlets. The Kentucky Board of Education will not be considering canceling sports seasons at its special meeting Aug. 28. There is a narrowly tailored agenda that includes a report from KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett about the status of fall sports, a report and discussion from Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, concerns from superintendents and possibly authorizing a letter from the board to the KHSAA Board of Control voicing concerns about high-contact fall sports.
“The KHSAA is the designated agent of the KBE and its authority will be respected, yet the board still has a moral obligation to review matters that could affect the health and safety of students. This is why I recommended the meeting take place. To do otherwise would place the KBE members in a position of ignoring their obligation to oversee the ‘management and control of the common schools and all programs operated in these schools.’ ”
Current members of the KBE include Young (District 5), Vice Chair Sharon Porter Robinson (Supreme Court District 4), Lee Todd (At-Large Member, former University of Kentucky president), Alvis Johnson (At-Large Member), Claire Batt (At-Large Member), Holly Bloodworth (Supreme Court District 1), Patrice McCrary (Supreme Court District 2), Mike Bowling (Supreme Court District 3), Cody Pauley Johnson (Supreme Court District 7), JoAnn Adams (Supreme Court District 6), Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman (Ex Officio Member), Allison Slone (Ex Officio Member) and Aaron Thompson (Ex Officio Member).
The meeting will be live, and can be viewed on YouTube: https://t.co/NYCrf1r89k?amp=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.