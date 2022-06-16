Youth from across western Kentucky and southern Illinois battled the heat on Monday, June 13 to compete in the West Kentucky Junior Golf Championship at Drake Creek Golf Club. Boys and girls ages eight to 18 all competed against other golfers of their same age group and gender. The older kids played a full round of 18 holes, while the younger kids played nine, and despite the length of play, the heat was felt by all.
Boys 16-181. Parker Boehne — Luka, IL — 71; 2. Jack Butts — Paducah, KY — 78; 3. Cannon Ford — Paducah, KY — 80; 4. Camryn Beatty — Paducah, KY — 87; 5. Luke Maurer — Metropolis, IL — 89; 6. Garrett Dowell — Paducah, KY — 92; 6. John Stephenson — Metropolis, IL — 92 7. Tucker Blane — Murray, KY — 97; 8. Conner McCuiston — Murray, KY — 98; 8. Preston Summers — Golconda, IL — 98; 9. Alex Parks — Ledbetter, KY — 110.
Girls 16-181. Katie Abernathy — Clinton, KY — 77; 2. Alyssa Paul — Salem, IL — 84; 3. Addie Sullivan — Hickory, KY — 85; 4. Aubrie Medford — Chester, IL — 91.
Boys 14-15
1. Peyton Toon — Paducah, KY — 77; 2. Colby Warren — Mayfield, KY — 78; 3. Brooks Lamb — Murray, KY — 92; 4. Gabe Rottman — Metropolis, IL — 94; 5. Eli Brown — Metropolis, IL — 95; 6. Reed Jarvis — Murray, KY — 100; 7. Zach Maurer — Metropolis, IL — 104.
Girls 14-151. CeCelia Ray — Sharpe, KY — 80; 2. Emerson Vaughn — Murray, KY — 83; 3. Macy Saylor — Murray, KY — 86; 4. Wilke Armstrong — Metropolis, IL — 110.
Boys 12-131. Clay Calender — Ledbetter, KY — 92; 2. Andrew Kimbro — Benton, KY — 93; 3. Jackson Riley — Mayfield, KY — 100.
Boys 10-111. Peyton Courtney — Paducah, KY — 47; 2. Nick Shelbourne — Paducah, KY — 48.
Girls 10-111. Emlie Miller — Mayfield, KY — 48; 2. Charlestyn Murphy — Benton, KY — 51.
Girls 8-101. Kylie Miller — Mayfield, KY — 51; 2. Harper Grace Lewis — Eddyville, KY — 65; 3. Emma Belt — Burna, KY — 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.