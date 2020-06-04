On this day in local sports ...
2019 — Graves County’s girls basketball coach Aaron Beth announces his resignation, in order to become the girls golf coach at his alma mater Marshall County. “It’s really tough to leave my girls at Graves County,” he said. “It was a great place to be. It was a really tough decision to make. I want them to be successful. We had a really good run. It’s tough leaving a spot when you’re happy.” ... Paducah Chiefs baseball moves to 4-0 on the season by topping the Hoptown Hoppers, 12-5, at Brooks Stadium. Hale Sims got the start and pitched four innings, while Nicholas Rucker went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. ... Four local baseball players — Graves County’s Jordyn Naranjo (second), Paducah Tilghman’s Eric Riffe (first), McCracken County’s Jacob Ehling (second) and Paducah Tilghman’s Colbe Crim (third) — were all named to the KHSBCA all-state teams.
2015 — McCracken County softball routs Daviess County in the 2015 KHSAA State Softball Tournament opener, 15-2, at Jack Fisher Park in Owensboro. Kelsee Henson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored, Hannah Ridolfi went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Tori Humphrey went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run. “Once we start going, it’s hard to stop us,” Henson said. “We get a rhythm going and we try to stick to it. When one of us gets going, then all of us get going.” ... Kirsten Collins, a former Mayfield hooper, is announced as the next coach of the Hickman County Lady Falcons basketball program. “It’s nerve-wracking, but exciting,” she said. “I always wanted to coach, ever since I was playing. I’m excited to get this opportunity.” ... Austin Shaw notches five strikeouts and five walks in a 5-1 win for Post 31 over Metropolis at Brooks Stadium. Lee Chandler had three hits, while Shubert Moffatt drove in two RBIs in the fourth inning.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman boys track and field dominate the Class 2A state relays to capture a fifth-straight state championship in Lexington, sweeping the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 for a dominant finish. Juniors Jonathan Jones and Brandon Davis were the only non-seniors to run in the relays, as Keith Hawkins, Lamar Alston and Emon Casey each ran in two of the relays. Brandon Newell took the state’s high jump and triple jump crowns, with Heath’s Brandon Austin stealing a little Tilghman thunder by winning the 200m dash over Alston. ... Meanwhile, Paducah Tilghman’s Pam Bell breaks the state meet discus record (and wins) with a throw of 139-6 — eclipsing the seven-year standing mark by 12 inches. She also did it with one healthy knee, having torn her ACL while playing basketball earlier in the year. ... Trigg County’s boys nearly come away with a Class A state title, as victories in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 — along with a 1-2 finish in long jump from Jeremy Jones and Scotty Mayes — nearly do it. ... St. Mary’s Matthew Shoulta finishes his career with nine individual and state titles spread over track and field, cross country and indoor track... Fulton County’s Sharika Smith repeats as that 200-meter dash state champion, then breaks the Class A record in triple jump with a 37-4, then tied the overall state record (38-2) on her second jump, then shattered the state record on her third jump (39)... Crittenden County’s Tim Hill finally catches Fulton County’s Malcolm Busby, and wins the state title in 100m dash (11.14).
1990 — Paducah Tilghman graduate Chris Bell claims the Mark Mullen Memorial Golf Championship, after losing twice in previous years to Graves County’s Chris Wilson (1989, 1987). He fired a 2-over-par 73, then parred a playoff hole to beat Matt Armstrong to win the overall championship. Armstrong was already in the clubhouse with a 73 when Bell birdied the 18th hole for a share of the lead.
1970 — In Lexington, Paducah Tilghman baseball moved within one game of winning the 1970 rain-delayed state tournament behind outstanding defense and effective pitching from “ironman” David Phelps, who limited Madisonville to just three hits in a 3-2 semifinal win. Two of those hits came in a last-inning Maroon “uprising,” and the Blue Tornado’s ninth-straight win stopped the Maroons’ 21-game winning streak. Bill Sacharnoski scored two of the team’s runs, thanks to a first-inning Richie White triple and a third-inning “Texas leaguer” to center from Mike Smith.
1960 — The Milwaukee Braves purchase the contract of Eddie Haas, of Paducah, from the Louisville Colonels — announced by general manager John McHale. Haas, 25, was batting .265 in 21 games with 18 hits and 10 RBIs. He sat out all of last season with a double fracture of his right ankle, suffered in spring training. Haas has been with the Braves since Dec. 1957, when he was purchased from the Chicago Cubs with Bob Rush and Don Kaiser. ... Murray State baseball puts four players on the All-OVC roster: Lynn Bridwell, LaVerne Billinger, James “Sonny” Ward and Herman Reed.
