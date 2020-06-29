On this day in sports...
2019 — The Paducah Chiefs returned to the .500 mark in the Ohio Valley League behind a 9-0 victory over the Madisonville Miners, mostly behind a two-RBI double from Drew Hudson and an RBI single from Alan Roden. Brady Bibb allowed two runs in six innings, while Mitch Turner, Pete Hansen and Brady Austin each had shutout inning in relief. Meanwhile in Fulton, the Railroaders moved to 10-9 on the year behind a 4-1 over Muhlenberg. Davis Lott had a three-run homer in the first inning, while Jordyn Naranjo no-hit the offense in the final two innings for the save.
2015 — After earning All-Purchase basketball nods during her freshman season, McCracken County’s Maddye Rice is ready for a strong senior year — after having only played 29 games in the past two seasons due to injuries. “If we have a healthy Maddye Rice, our basketball team will be so much better,” McCracken County coach Scott Sivills tells Sun reporter Mike Stunson. “We’re very cautious that she takes the proper steps to recovery, but she’s the type of player who could put the team on her back and carry us. She is tough-minded — a kid who just knows how to play the game.”
2005 — Caldwell County football returns to old roots, when it announces the hire of Pat Gates to be its next football coach. His 17-year tenure as the lead man in Princeton was highlighted by a stunning upset of Danville in the 1998 Class 2A state championship, and he’ll take over on an interim basis. Former coach Anthony Hatchell, who replaced Gates in 2003, resigned to take the principal’s job in Mayfield.
1995 — Paducah’s Joe Hall is beginning to earn regular playing time with the Detroit Tigers as a platoon outfielder, after going 1-for-4 with a single in an 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. The former St. Mary, Post 31 and Southern Illinois University star tells Sun reporter Joey Fosko: “If I get off to a good start, playing time will come. That was how things happened last year, until I got hurt.”
1990 — Bryce Hibbard, a former high school star from Frankfort, Indiana, is tabbed as the next boys basketball coach at Reidland, after most recently serving as a team assistant. Hibbard, 27, takes over for Gary Cunningham, a 17-year veteran who went 12-14 in his lone year with the Greyhounds... Behind his 14-speed Italian-made Pinarello bicycle, Heath native Matt Morse is soon headed to the national cycling championships in San Diego, California, after winning the 36-mile Kentucky-Indiana district road race near Lexington, Kentucky.
1985 — With only 14 sub-par rounds carded in the third round of the St. Jude’s Memphis Classic, Paducah’s Russ Cochran had one of them, after birdieing No. 18 for a 1-under 71 that left him tied for fourth overall heading into the fourth round. At 209 and 7-under for the tournament, Cochran is just three shots off a lead held by George Burns... In Paris, Tennessee, Jackson, Tennessee natives Jim North and Charlie Jones bag $5,000 after winning the second annual Fish Formula Bass Tournament. They snagged a 10-limit 23.12 pounds to beat more than 250 other two-angler teams in the benefit tourney.
1975 — Memphis, Tennessee native Lanny Trottman tops McClure, Illinois native Connie Connell to win the Ken-Tenn Invitational Golf Tournament at Fulton Country Club for the second-straight year, after carding a 66-70-136 4—under to win by two strokes. Connell had the tournament’s only under-par score for the second round after back-to-back 69’s, but it wasn’t enough to make up his 3-shot deficit after the first day... St. Mary High School cage standout Rick Cochran signs a two-year scholarship pact with coach Arch Jones and Phillips Junior College in Helena, Arkansas, after averaging nearly 22 ppg in a year he made the Sun-Democrat All-Purchase team.
1970 — The Murray State University Thorobred Club plans to launch a campaign to raise funds for a kidney transplant to benefit Tom Moran, the former Racer cage standout. Recently named the head basketball coach at Farmington High School, Moran will receive cash raised during the MSU club’s final meeting of the season, in which the Murray State coaching staff will give notes and results on the spring recruiting trails.
1965 — Paducah’s Jim Musgove opens the Kentucky State Amateur Golf Tournament in Louisville with a 73 — seven shots off of leader and Louisville native Moe Demling — while Paducah’s other qualifier, Bobby Grimm, finished with an opening-round 77 at Bellefonte Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.