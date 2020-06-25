On this day in local sports ...
2015 – With the No. 14 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, former Murray State Racers point guard Cameron Payne is selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the first-ever professional pick by new coach Billy Donovan. At the time, Payne was the highest draft pick in MSU history, and during his two-year career he finished with 1,279 points, 394 assists, and was named the 2014 OVC Freshman of the Year and the 2015 OVC Player of the Year. ... Former Ballard Memorial star Lee Chandler opens the Paducah Post 31 season with a scintillating 12 strikeouts, and the team grabs an 8-6 win over visiting Elsberry at Brooks Stadium.
2010 – Post 31 remains alive in the Polk Brooks Invitational at St. Mary High School, thanks to a stellar pitching performance from Trevor Hicks. He allowed seven hits and three earned runs, but had no walks and nine strikeouts as Paducah clubbed Paragould (Ark.) 10-4. Catcher Alex Harper had three hits and three RBIs, including a home run, in the victory.
2005 – Alex Bryant provides 2 2/3 inning of scoreless relief at a needed time, as Paducah Post 31 advances to the semifinals of the Polk Brooks Invitational with a 6-5 win over Cape Girardeau (Mo.) at Brooks Stadium. Bryant retired all seven hitters he faced, opening with a double-play ball in the fifth inning. ... Meanwhile, in Carson California, former Paducah Tilghman star Danielle Carruthers advances to the finals of the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Track & Field Championships, recording the fifth-fastest qualifying time at the meet before winning her heat with a 12.92.
2000 – Despite a late surge in the final four holes, Paducah's Russ Cochran finishes in a tie for fourth place at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis. With the 67-66-71-69–273, his $124,000 purse — at the time — is his fifth-best purse of his career, following the 1991 Tour Championship, the 1991 Central Western Open, the 2000 Nissan Open and the 1996 CVS Charity Classic.
1985 – In the first round of the Kentucky State Amateur Tournament at Louisville's Standard Country Club, Paducah native Jimmy Brown starts out hot with three consecutive birdies on his way to an opening 3-under 69, which leaves him one shot back of the lead going into the second day of the 72-hole playoff. “Usually, the first few holes you just try to hit the drive in the fairway,” Brown tells the Associated Press. “And then hit it on to the green. But, I hit it two feet from the hole (on Hole No. 1), and got it going.”
1980 – At the Madisonville Country Club, Paducah's Jimmy Brown gives chase in the second round of the Kentucky State Amateur, landing in a fourth-place tie after firing a 72 (70-72–142). Murray's Lynn Sullivan, with a day-two 72, moves to within seven strokes of the lead with his 145.
1960 – Paducah's Pat Sabel defeats Fort Mitchell's Margaret Jones 2 and 1 in the finals of the first flight for the Women's State Golf Tournament at Paxton Park of Paducah. Sabel finishes higher than any other Paducah entry in the field. ... In Louisville, 63-year-old grandfather Guy Randall — a Louisville plumbing contractor — wins a shoot-off with Mayfield's James Webber at the Kentucky State Skeet Shooting Championships in Louisville, after both hit 97 of 100 targets in regulation shots. Webber later teamed with R.L. Colley of Mayfield for a 193-200 score for the 20-gauge title, while Randall and Paul Jordan of Louisville finished in second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.