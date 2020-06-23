On this day in local sports.
2019 — Hal Loughary and R.C. Davidson, two former Paducah Chiefs stars from the 1950 season, finally meet for the first time at Brooks Stadium in Paducah. Oddly enough, the two had never crossed paths, playing at different times of that 1950 season. Loughary graduated from Murray State in 1950 and then was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. Davidson came onto the team after a tryout, then remained in the Sunday-playing Twin States League in Paducah for the next 20 years. “I’ll tell you, about all you’ve got when you get to our age is memories,” Loughary tells Sun reporter Al Willman. “We’ve got some good memories.” “Yea, we do,” Davidson said.
2015 — Marla Cooper becomes the first woman in First Region history to coach boys basketball, as she accepts the position at Ballard Memorial High School. “I didn’t really ever think about it until people told me,” Cooper tells Sun reporter Mike Stunson. “It wasn’t a goal for me. It’s just a position I have been wanting for awhile. It feels great. I’m super excited.”
2000 — Kyle Perry strikes out seven batters with two walks in a five-hitter, as Paducah Post 31 remains undefeated with a 5-1 win over Fenton, Mo., in a round-robin Millington Invitational for American Legion. Perry’s high school teammate, Marshall County’s Ross Dougherty, had a home run, while another teammate in Aaron Edwards went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
1995 — Murray’s Mel Purcell announces he’s preparing for his second season on The Champions Tour at age 35. Ranked among the top 30 players in the world from 1981-86, Purcell tells Sun sports reporter Kevin Stewart that he has plans to play in five of the Champions Tour’s 12 stops as part of his competition. “When I retired in 1989, I thought that was the end of my professional playing days. But now I’ve been given a second chance.” The Tour includes marquee names such as Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, Johan Kriek, Jose-Luis Clerc, Roscoe Tanner and Ille Nastase.
1970 — After falling to Benton’s Terry Edwards 3-1 earlier in the week, the Paducah American Legionnaires drub Benton 12-0 on the road. David Phelps rides a no-hitter all the way to the seventh inning. He gives up two hits total, and helps his own cause by going 3-for-4 at the plate. Tom Hall nabs two hits and three RBIs, as Paducah moves to 6-2.
1955 — The Mayfield Clothiers pick up an eighth-straight win, 8-5 over the Madisonville Miners, courtesy of a five-hit pitching performance from Joe Shipley. Shipley strikes out 15 and walks 10, while a pair of two-run homers from Nick Bently and Dave Garcia provide the run support. ... Meanwhile, the Paducah Chiefs get a four-hitter from right-hander Thad Jennings in a 5-2 win over the Fulton Lookouts at Brooks Stadium. Now up 6½ games in the Kitty League, Jennings also got 12 hits from his offense, including solo homers from Al Smith and Dick Jennings.
1950 — Despite four-baggers from Neil Huff, manager Jerry Gardner, Ed Ryan and Dick Kravitz, the Mayfield Clothiers fall to Hopkinsville 5-4 in Hopkinsville. Madisonville edges the Fulton Railroaders, 7-6, despite an early solo home run from Ned Waldrop. ... Murray State athletic director Roy Stewart announces the Murray State Thoroughbred cagers have five open dates on the upcoming 1950-51 schedule: Nov. 27, Nov. 29, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Jan. 1. “In fact, negotiations are underway with several major universities to fill them,” the Sun reports. For the first time in school history, the already 22 games scheduled includes Long Island, Kansas State, High Point, St. Bonaventure, West Texas and Pepperdine. Conference games include Marshall, Morehead, Eastern, Evansville, Western and Tennessee Tech. The Thoroughbreds lost only Harold Laughary and Charlie Snow to graduation, and will be aided by Tulane transfer and former Owensboro High School star J.M. Gipe.
