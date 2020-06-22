On this day in sports...
2019 — Former Murray State Racer and 2019 OVC Defensive Player of the Year Shaq Buchanan announces he’s been picked up by the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, two days after the organization selects his former teammate in 2019 OVC Player of the Year Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. “It’s just a step closer to getting to the next level,” Buchanan says. “Play Summer League. Treat it as if it’s a real season. Take advantage of the moment.”
2015 — Two Murray High athletes, Tre Hornbuckle (Duke University football) and James Boone (Samford basketball), make their respective college athletics decisions on the same day in Murray. Duke had offered Hornbuckle earlier in the week, while Samford had been Boone’s first offer on the table.
2010 — Paducah’s Emma Robinson leads the way for area players in the 84th Kentucky Women’s State Amateur Championship at Russell Springs’ Lakewood Country Club, firing the best qualifying score with a 76 (tied for 10th), then beat Krissy Martin 2 and 1 in Tuesday’s championship flight match play. Murray State’s Morgan Cross shot a 74, then followed with a 4 and 2 match play win over Allison Hancock, while Paducah’s Morgan Bucher and Sydney Trimble each participated in the first flight after shooting 82 and 85, respectively, with Bucher falling in match play and Trimble advancing 2-up on No. 3 seed Erin Marshall... At the Lakeland Open at Calvert City Country Club, Josh Rhodes and Ron Sherwood combined for a 27-hole 116 to beat Cameron Brown and Joseph Scholl by four strokes.
2005 — Former Paducah Tilghman track stars Danielle Carruthers and Jason Ward are among the competitors at the upcoming USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. Ward was an NCAA runner-up in the triple jump at Arkansas before transferring to Texas to finish his collegiate career, and he totes the 15th-best qualifying mark (7.90 meters) in the long jump field. Carruthers will try to win a national championship in the 100-meter hurdles after barely missing out on a spot in last year’s USA Olympic Team. A former Indiana University star and NCAA runner up, Carruthers has the third-best qualifying time in the 100-meter hurdles among 25 entrants (12.56 seconds), behind Michelle Perry and 2004 Olympian Joanna Hayes.
2000 — With Paducah businessman Bill Beasley’s two-term limit on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control ending, another Paducahan — longtime law enforcement official L.V. McGinty — is set to take his place. Beasley, the founder and chairman of Kentucky Hydra-Power, Inc., tells Sun reporter Joey Fosko: “I wish I could go another term. But two is the limit, and it’s time to let somebody else do it. But I’ve really loved doing this for the last six years.” Meanwhile, McGinty, a retired FBI agent and former Paducah police chief, now works as an insurance fraud investigator for Kentucky and is the supervisor of football officials for the Ohio Valley Conference.
1990 — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association bestows its greatest honor to former Brewers High School star and longtime coach/administrator Barney Thweatt, as one of 20 inductees in the state’s third class for the KHSAA Hall of Fame. He’s pictured with two pieces of priceless memorabilia — his 1948 Brewers Redmen sweater (still the only undefeated basketball team in state history), and the 1963 championship game ball when he coached at Oldham County. “I remember us jumping all over each other in a corner of the gym after that (1948 championship) game,” Thweatt tells Sun reporter Chris Evans. “Gov. (Earle C.) Clements gave us our trophies. I still get a warm feeling thinking about it, but I can’t even begin to express all the feelings I had at that time.”
1980 — Despite a strong push from annual contender and Mt. Vernon, Illinois native Pursie Pipes, Paducah’s Dr. Glenn Noss claims the 20th annual Tri-State Seniors Open at Paxton Park — courtesy of a late birdie on No. 15. It’s his third seniors’ title and second in a row, finishing with a one-under 141 in the two-day tournament. Not long after the tournament, Pipes — who’s also a three-time seniors’ winner (1974, 1975, 1978) — announces the 1980 tournament is his last attempt at the title. “It will have to be Noss that gets ‘em (more than three wins), because I won’t be back. That’s the end of me. They won’t have to worry about me anymore.” “But the man to beat is always Pursie Pipes,” Noss tells Sun reporter Ben Stackhouse.
1970 — Paducah Post 31 smashes Madisonville on the road, 13-1, behind a three-hitter from Leon Wurth and batting support from Tom Hall, Mike Severns and David Roof. Hall went 4-for-5 with three singles and a bases-clearing triple, Severns went 3-for-4, and Roof jumpstarted a five-run first-inning with a two-run single.
