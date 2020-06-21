On this day in sports...
2019 — Former Murray State Racers point guard Ja Morant is officially introduced to local media and fans at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, after being selected No. 2 overall by the NBA’s Grizzlies the day prior. “I just want to start off by telling them ‘thank you’ for a wonderful two years at Murray State,” Morant says. “I’m always a Racer. That’s family, and I think it’s going to show that type of relationship we have in Murray, Kentucky, when RacerNation fills out this arena.”...Meanwhile, in Graves County, Brandon Fisher is announced as the next Lady Eagles girls basketball coach, after 2 ½ seasons with Webster County. He takes over for Aaron Beth, who resigned earlier in June to become girls golf coach at Marshall County.
2005 — Paducah native and Heath graduate Rick Cochran adds a Mark Mullen Memorial title trophy to his growing case, after holding off a surging Rob Holland to win the 16-to-18 division of the 32nd annual junior golf tournament at Paxton Park of Paducah. Cochran had to birdie the second playoff hole to earn the title, shooting a 2-under 69. Holland, who graduated from Graves County and is set to attend John A. Logan College, forces a playoff after Cochran misses birdie putts on No. 14, No. 15 and No. 16... Mount Sterling’s Stephanie Baskey eliminates Velvet Milkman, her Murray State women’s golf coach, after 19 holes in the Women’s State Amateur at Shelbyville Country Club in Shelbyville.
2000 — For the 18th year, Paducah PGA Tour professional Russ Cochran is preparing to play in the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee. During a practice, Cochran recounts some practice details with Sun Sports Editor Steve Millizer. “There’s a lot of things that can take you in a lot of different directions,” Cochran says, about the buzz on the driving range. “The first half day out here is registration, meeting people and seeing friends. When you do get on the range, you’re just seeing how the ball is coming off of your club, what kind of path you’re taking, how your hands and body feels. Then you can start making adjustments on your swing.” Meanwhile, a health John Riegger is working to regain his PGA Tour card. “I’m trying to stick it out and finish in the top 15 (of the Buy.com Tour) and try to get back on the tour that way,” the Metropolis, Illinois native tells Millizer. “If I keep feeling the way I am, and playing the way I am, I feel I have a chance to win in the next few weeks. I’ll just keep knocking on the door ‘til they let me in.”...In St. Louis, former Murray State star and 1991 OVC Player of the Year Kirk Rueter moves to 5-0 with a 2.06 ERA all-time in St. Louis, as he pitches the San Francisco Giants past the Cardinals, 4-1. “It’s always going to be special because I grew up coming to the ballpark and rooting like crazy for the Cardinals,” Rueter tells AP writer R.B. Fallstrom.
1995 — Nineteen days ago, Reidland softball won the state high school fast-pitch softball tournament. So after a 33-3 season, Greyhounds pitcher Jennifer Wren is named first-team all-state, while coach Tony Burkeen is named “Coach of the Year” by the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. Lone Oak’s Kim Murphy is named to the all-state second team, while Reidland’s Andrea Brooks, Lone Oak’s Karen Murphy and Ballard Memorial’s Angel Pigg are all named honorable mention all-state. Wren, a sophomore, went 29-2 and won all of the team’s state tournament games, fashioning a 1.62 ERA with 214 strikeouts in 212 innings — with just 11 walks.
1990 — According to Paducah Sun sports reporter Chris Evans, Murray State University is in the midst of a study looking at the feasibility of leaving behind the Ohio Valley Conference. “When the NCAA finishes restructuring in January, we’ll see things move more quickly,” notes MSU AD Michael Strickland. “I’m surprised at how fast the SEC is moving now. (But) In my opinion, if the OVC continues to want to cutback and scale back, Murray State, as well as Middle Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky, will have to ask: ‘Is this where we want to be? Or do we want to compete at another level?’ ”...For Paducah’s Post 31, Michael Benton is hitting .667 to start the season (26-for-39), threatening Terry Shumpert’s Post 31 record of .583 in 1985.
1980 — Dr. Glenn Noss takes the first-round lead at the 20th Annual Tri-State Seniors Open at Paducah’s Paxton Park, following a full slate of patients at his office by shooting a very-patient 2-under 69 later in the afternoon. The twice-winner and defending champion of the tournament tells Sun sports writer Ben Stackhouse: “Number 10 was the turning point (after twice taking to the trees, then lofting to within 3 feet of the cup). I got away with murder on that one.”
