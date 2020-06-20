On this day in local sports …
2019 — Murray State men’s basketball point guard Ja Morant is selected No. 2 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Draft, after posting a scintillating sophomore season with the Racers. He’d followed up a freshman season in which he’d averaged a rare 12/6/6 by becoming the first NCAA player in history to record more than 20 points and 10 assists per game. He also becomes the highest drafted player in Ohio Valley Conference history, topping Western Kentucky’s Clem “The Gem” Haskins, who was selected No. 3 overall in the 1967 NBA Draft.
2005 — Murray State women’s golf coach Velvet Milkman shoots an 81 in Shelbyville to qualify for the championship flight of the Women’s State Amateur at Shelbyville Country Club. The State Am 1999 runner up, seeded 21st overall, will face her former player — 12th seed Stephanie Baskey of Mount Sterling — in the first round of match play. Two of her other former players, April Steenbergen and Christi Baron, also make the championship flight. Two other area players — Mayfield’s Lauren Hughes (83) and Benton’s Annette Nimmo (84) — make the first flight.
1995 — Ballard Memorial announces the hiring of football coach David Matthews, who comes to the Bombers from West County — a Class 2A school in rural St. Francois County located between Cape Girardeau, Mo., and St. Louis. He was hired to West County three years prior for the oversight of the football program’s beginnings, but it never took flight. “They never got the funding for the program,” he tells Paducah Sun’s Joey Fosko. “I was still involved in football, though, doing a lot of scouting for other schools in that area while coaching baseball and volleyball.” … Greg Roof and Chris Jones, key components of Paducah Community College’s 1994 and 1995 state championship teams, sign with four-year schools. Roof, of St. Mary, inks with Division II North Alabama, while Jones joins with former Reidland and PCC teammate Chad Hite at Coker, an NAIA program in South Carolina.
1990 — After 19 years as the Paducah Tilghman track and field coach, Lyman Brown has called it a career. “One of the things I loved about track is that you can take any kid at all who is willing to come out and work hard, and you can find an event in track in which he can excel,” Brown told Sun reporter Kevin Stewart. “It may take a year or two to develop some skills, but if he sticks with it, he’ll have some success.”
1970 — Ashland native Al Atkins (69-71—140) and Paducah’s Al Rozgay (72-72—144) respectively come away with the professional and amateur divisions of the 10th annual Seniors Open Golf Tournament at E.J. Paxton Park Golf Course. According to Sun-Democrat Sports Editor Jerry Atkins, “victory came easy for Atkins, as his nearest competition for the top spot was 15 strokes off pace. But, Rozgay, who belongs to the Paxton Park Players’ Association, won by only one stroke in a crowded field of 158 amateurs.” … Sun-Democrat sports writer Pat Moynahan reports that 16-year-old Caldwell County High School senior Billy Mitchell holds off a strong charge from Murray’s John Quertermous for the top score of the Section One Kentucky State Golf Association Qualifying Tournament at Calloway County Country Club in Murray. The pair, along Paducah’s Jim Musgove, Murray’s Dow Ryan and Paducah’s Tommy Whittemore, qualifies for the KSGA state amateur tournament — planned for the Lincoln Homestead Country Club in Springfield.
