On this day in local sports …
2019 — Eight players open the 105th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur golf tournament at Country Club of Paducah, with a three-way tie among Luke Fuller of Mount Sterling, Robbie Bender of Louisville and Jacob Poore of Union, all with a 3-under 69.
2015 — Murray Tigers standout defensive end and tight end Tre Hornbuckle talks with Paducah Sun reporter Mike Stunson after receiving an offer to play football for Duke University. “It’s been a big blessing,” Hornbuckle said. “A lot of kids wish they were in my position. I’m just blessed to do all of this stuff.” Hornbuckle was rated the No. 12 senior-to-be in Kentucky, and also held offers from Indiana State, Ball State, Miami (Ohio), Murray State, Austin Peay, Ohio and Samford — with Western Kentucky and Indiana showing interest.
2005 — Paducah pro angler Terry Bolton Jr. claims the EverStart Series Tournament at Kentucky Lake on the final day, sacking a five-fish limit weighing 21 pounds and 5 ounces, to charge from third on day three to a runaway victory with a final weight of 37-9 in the final two runs. Of his catch includes a 7 1/2-pounder. “I caught that biggest fish about the fourth bass of the morning,” Bolton tells Sun reporter Steve Vantreese. “When I caught it, I knew it was going to be a neat day. You just don’t normally catch fish like that in the summer on Kentucky Lake.”
2000 — Benton, Ill., native David Perkins takes the 40th Annual Tri-States Seniors golf tournament at Paxton Park, parring the second playoff hole to beat John Oates of Grand Rivers and John Hamilton of Evansville, Ind. Perkins played in 17 consecutive Irvin Cobb Golf Championships from 1968-85.
1995 — St. Mary star Chris Haas finishes third in Kentucky Mr. Baseball voting from the Kentucky High School Coaches Association, with Owensboro Apollo star Brad Wilkerson earning the stripes, and Louisville Trinity’s Jimmy Osting finishing as the runner up. … In Owensboro, three Paducah tennis players win Kentucky Open Tennis titles in respective age divisions. Kevin Merritt wins the 25-over with a 6-4, 6-4 edging of Owensboro’s Robbie Maren. Jeff Leeper wins the 35-over title by beating Lexington’s Mike Mize 6-3, 6-3, and Larry Heflin wins two titles — 45-over singles and doubles — with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph of John Roth (Frankfort), before teaming up with Murray’s Denny Lane for a 6-4, 6-4 win over Gary Cobb (Mount Carmel, Ill.) and Charles Williams (Princeton, Ill.).
1990 — In the annual Kentucky-Tennessee high school football all-stars game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., it’s Tennessee coming away with a controversial 15-13 win over Kentucky, thanks to an apparent missed penalty call on the last play of the game, which resulted in a Tennessee score from QB Mose Phillips to Billy Williams for 11 yards. “It was disappointing,” notes Calloway County and Kentucky Mr. Football star Pookie Jones. “We worked so hard the whole week preparing for this game and we played hard. Then to have to deal with an official’s call like that just isn’t fair.” Added Paducah Tilghman’s Randy Wyatt: “We got cheated.”
1985 — After playing in the Russ Cochran Boy Scout Benefit Tournament at Country Club of Paducah, Cochran speaks with Sun assistant sports editor Larry Schmidt about his professional career. To date, Cochran is 89th on the official money list with $45,603, which should guarantee him a spot on the PGA Tour next season (1986). “My plans are to play in Atlanta and Memphis,” Cochran said. “Then, I think I am going to take a week off and skip the Canadian Open. I would like to use the time to gear my game for the Quad Cities.”
1980 — After losing best-ball partner Russ Cochran to the professional circuit, Paducah’s Jimmy Brown announces he’ll have Jimmy Musgrove to help defend his Kentucky Lakeland Golf Tournament title at Calvert City Country Club. Brown and Cochran combined for a 12-under 132 over the 36-hole tournament in 1979, but Musgrove recently finished as the second-place finisher in the 1980 Kentucky Amateur First Region qualifier.
1975 — David Vinson, Gene Roof and Marvin Wurth each slug home runs for Chief Paduke Post 31, in a merry 12-4 romp of Murray in Calloway County. Paducah belted 19 hits overall, including two triples. It’s Chief Paduke’s 13th win in 16 games.
1970 — Pat Osburn, son of a native Calloway County couple — and a former Paducah Khoury League star — was scheduled to take the mound for the Florida State Seminoles in the championship game of the College World Series against Southern California in Omaha, Neb. Osborn scorched in the WS opener behind a 14-strikeout performance against Dartmouth, retiring 20 consecutive batters in one stretch, and yielded only four hits.
1960 — The Women’s Kentucky State Golf Tournament will soon open at Paxton Park, with Mrs. Sam Griffin (Paxton Park president) and Mrs. Wyatt Bell (State Association board of directors) presiding over the event. … In Milan, Tenn., Paducah Legion comes away with a 5-3 win over Milan, courtesy of strong pitching efforts from Jim Warfield and Micky Sullivant. Warfield strikes out seven in the first 4 1/3 innings, while Sullivant strikes out six in the final 2 2/3 innings. Jim Johnston’s two-run homer also helps.
