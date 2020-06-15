On this day in local sports ...
2015 — After 17 seasons as the coach of the Calloway County Lady Lakers, Scott Sivills accepts the job offer to become the next coach of McCracken County girls basketball in Paducah. A three-time All-Purchase Coach of the Year and three time First Region champion, Sivills coached the Lady Lakers to a 302-209 record over those 17 years. “It was basically open for two or three weeks, and I ignored it for awhile,” Sivills told Sun reporters Mike Stunson and James Horne. “The door stayed open, so I decided to step through and see what it would be like. After I talked to the administration and other people, it was a no-brainer.”... Newly-minted Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon announces the hiring of James Kane as his first assistant, while reports loom that former MSU coach and new Iowa State skipper Steve Prohm opts to hire William Small in Ames, Iowa.
2010 — Lone Oak baseball falls to heavily-favored and sixth-ranked Lexington Christian 7-2 in the 2010 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament in Lexington, but not without pizzazz. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning and trailing 3-1, freshman pinch-hitter Colby Griggs nearly flips the game with a first-pitch rope to left field. Evan Stephens, however, was there to catch the sinking line drive. “That’s baseball,” Lone Oak’s Drew Harrison told Sun reporter Joey Fosko. “We hit some balls hard right at people, and (Lexington Christian) had some fall in.”
2005 — In Prestonsburg, Paducah’s Rick Cochran stands three shots behind tournament leader Cale Barr and in a tie for second place at the BellSouth State Amateur Championship on StoneCrest Golf Course. Cochran was in contention courtesy of a 5-under 67 on the second-to-last round. Paducah’s Kyle Ramey and Mayfield’s William Lancaster are tied for eighth, while Calvert City’s Lee Childress sits at 13th... Paducah Post 31 moves to 4-0 on the summer, behind a doubleheader sweep of Carrier Mills (14-4, 11-3) at Brooks Stadium. In game one, Alex Bryant pitched four inning for the win, with Chris Bell in relief, and Jason Bundy had four RBIs. In game two, Adam Finke pitched the win, Brock Wright had four RBIs behind two triples, and Daniel Webb scored two with two doubles.
2000 — Hickman County’s Ben Rushing, a signee for Eastern Kentucky men’s basketball, talks with Paducah Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko...prior to the 2000 Kentucky-Indiana boys All-Star Game set for June 17 at the Frankfort Civic Center. Rushing is the lone First Region representative, with Indiana stars Zach Randolph and Jared Jeffries on the opposing side. “A lot of these guys are already sick of hearing about Zach Randolph,” Rushing tells Fosko. “And I know we want to prove everyone wrong. But if we play Indiana the way we played (against the Kentucky juniors), we could get beat by 75 points.”... After beating her in the 2000 KHSAA State Tennis championship match, Lone Oak’s Sarah Suitor does it again at the Joe Creason Junior qualifier finals — topping Henderson County and Tennessee signee Ashley Robards 7-6 (5), 6-4. Robards had to top Heath’s Jaclyn Leeper in the semis (and she’s wind up finishing third), while Suitor had to beat Louisville’s Cristina Reyes to make the title match. Suitor and Robards then teamed up for the Creason doubles title, topping Heath’s Leeper and Lindsey England 6-0, 6-1. Paducah Tilghman’s Tim Atkinson and Justin Little teamed up for a 14s doubles title 6-1, 6-1.
1995 — Lone Oak’s Jamie O’Hara surprises in the 16s division of the Joe Creason junior qualifier, topping Ashland’s Amity Chapman 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match. Lone Oak’s Sarah Suitor comes away with the 14s title after topping Louisville’s Kim Van Stockum 6-1, 7-5... The 1995 All-Purchase Player of the Year, Marshall County’s Brigette Howard, scores six points, as the Kentucky All-Stars top the Kentucky junior all-stars 93-90 in Crestwood, while Marshall County’s Dan Langhi scored eight points with 10 rebounds as a member of the Kentucky junior all-stars, which lost to the Kentucky seniors 115-85 at Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park... Three Paducah area girls are announced as members of the 1995 Kentucky Girls’ Soccer All-Star Teams: Reidland’s April Freeman, Tilghman’s Natalie Krupansky and St. Mary’s Jessica McAnnar.
1990 — Six west Kentucky football stars — Paducah Tilghman’s Detrick Wells, Calloway County’s Pookie Jones, Paducah Tilghman’s Randy Wyatt, Paducah Tilghman’s Curt Cromwell, Mayfield’s Beau Brown, and Mayfield’s Jason Counts — are among the starting lineup for the highly-anticipated 1990 Kentucky-Tennessee football All-Star game, which is set for Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. “Everybody on this team wants to win,” Wells tells Sun sports writer Chris Evans. “It’s for bragging rights.”
1980 — Jeff Leeper claims the McCracken County Tennis Tournament at Noble Park in Paducah, courtesy of a 6-3, 6-3 win over Mark Taylor, after having worked past Larry Heflin 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals. “I must have played Jeff Leeper a thousand times over the last few years,” Taylor tells Sun reporter Steve Millizer. “And every time it comes out just the same.”
1970 — Fulton County High School publicly announces its need for a head football coach.
1960 — The Milwaukee Braves announce the signing of another Roof family member of St. John’s, with Paul Roof becoming the second Brave — and third Roof — to ink a professional diamond deal. Phil, with the Cedar Rapids club as its regular catcher — signed a bonus pact estimated at $80,000 last spring, with Paul also signing a “pretty substantial bonus.” The 6-4, 190-pound hurler turned into one of the areas best pitchers late in the past season, going 4-2 for St. John’s in 1960.
