On this day in sports...
2019 — McCracken County uses 17 hits in six innings to top Hopkinsville 14-1 at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, to advance into the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament in Lexington. CJ Spillane rolled the Tigers’ pitching for five RBIs on 3-for-4 hitting... In a controversial ending due to weather, Paducah Tilghman boys track finish second overall at the KHSAA State Championships in Lexington, with the 4x400m relay not completed. The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado finish third, while Graves County sophomore Sophie Galloway rocks out for three state titles: triple jump, long jump and 100m hurdles... McCracken County’s Sophia Shiben shines in the 2019 KHSAA State Tennis semifinals against the state’s No. 1 talent in Carrie Beckman, but it’s Beckman — bound for Notre Dame — who comes away with a 6-4, 6-2 win to advance into the title match... Marshall County softball, coming off of an emotional win against Graves County in the First Region Championship, falls to Madisonville-North Hopkins 4-2 in the semi-state round at WKU Field in Bowling Green. The Lady Marshals held a 2-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth inning.
2010 — Lone Oak baseball advances into the First Region championship, courtesy of a 7-5 win over Marshall County at Brooks Stadium in Paducah. Lone Oak starter Jack Coleman survived for 5 2/3 innings, leaving with a 7-1 lead, but three errors in the top of the sixth inning let the Marshals back in the door. Jessie Turner, however, pitched 1 2/3 innings for the save. “We might have to throw a little of everybody (in the title game),” notes Oaker skip Geno Miller. “I may have to pitch.”...Meeting Lone Oak in the title is Murray, which came away as 10-2 winners over Mayfield in the other semifinal, after a gem from Aron Sweeney (five hits allowed, one walk, three strikeouts). It leaves Brock Downey, Austin Adams and John Lollar available for Lone Oak. “That’s the best we could hope for,” notes Murray coach Mike Johnson... In softball regional action, Reidland and Calloway County set up a repeat of the 2008 regional final, as the Lady Greyhounds top Marshall County 5-2, and the Lady Lakers top Hickman County 10-0.
2005 — Mayfield announces the hiring of former Caldwell County football coach Anthony Hatchell to be its new high school principal, meaning Tigers starting fullback and linebacker Josh Hatchell is headed to the Cardinals. “It’s our loss and Mayfield’s gain,” notes Caldwell athletic director Pat Gates. “I can’t blame Anthony for making the move, for several reasons. He’s a good guy and a good coach and I’m happy for him, even though I’m feeling a little sorry for us right now.”
2000 — Reidland prepares for the opening round of the 2000 KHSAA State Softball Championship, where it will play Second Region champion Caldwell County, after topping archrival Lone Oak 4-0 in the First Region championship in Mayfield. Deanna Baker’s four-hitter gives the Lady Greyhounds its fifth regional title in six years of state-sanctioned fast-pitch softball. “After what we’ve been through the last three days, I’m the most relaxed man around,” noted Reidland coach Tony Burkeen. “We had a tough game each step of the way, and we haven’t had that before.”... Both the Lone Oak girls and Paducah Tilghman boys still have state tennis title hopes intact, as the Lady Purple Flash had two singles players (Liz Conyer, Sarah Suitor) and two doubles teams (Amanda Beckman/Terin Roof, Emily Lichtenburg/Cassie Skaggs) advance into the round of 16, while the Blue Tornado had a singles player (Ches Gibson) and two doubles teams (Rob Gould/Todd Crawford, Hank Dallam/Tim Atkinson) advance.
1990 — In a commentary from Paducah Sun sports reporter Chris Evans, Brooks Stadium “bubbled over with baseball” for two days as the host of the opening rounds of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. “Brooks Stadium, home to Tilghman and American Legion Post 31 teams, has deteriorated since it held minor league baseball in the 1950s. However, the spirit and enthusiasm that once graced the now near-archaic facility when the Paducah Chiefs hit and run there were reborn for at least a few hours.”... Lone Oak tennis falls on tough times at the 1990 KHSAA State Tennis Tournament, with Stephen Borders/Eric Grogan, Amy Haskins, Julie Grogan/Caroline Steele and Cherie Little/Kerri Roach all falling to top four seeds in Lexington. “I think this is one of the strongest fields we’ve seen since we come up here,” notes coach Larry Heflin. “I was extremely pleased with the girls’ results. They played well and made a good showing.”
1970 — Jerry Conley, a former cage standout at Morehead State University, is named head basketball coach at Calloway County High School. The Letcher County native was an all-state performer in football and basketball at Jenkins High School. He was captain of the Eagles in 1968-69, and was named to the All-OVC team twice.
1960 — According to Sun-Democrat sports editor Jim Elkins, three area baseball stars — Jerry Anderson of Reidland, Terry Carr of Tilghman and Ronnie Powell of Benton — “will probably” enroll at Murray State this fall on baseball workships. “Coach Johnny Reagan has talked to all three boys, and while none of the group has signed with Murray, all three have indicated they will probably go to Murray.”
1950 — Two Tilghman youths, Joe Joiner and Rollie France, will be wearing the cardinal and cream colors of Union University next basketball season. Joiner lettered at Tilghman in 1949 and earns a full scholarship, while France — who didn’t play high school ball but “looked very good” in church league competition — earns a half-scholarship.
