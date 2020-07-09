2019 — Despite late pushes from St. Mary’s Ellie Roof and Margaret Butts, as well as McCracken County’s Adeline Edwards, Crittenden County’s Lauren Gilchrist stays composed and fires a career-best 74 at Paxton Park to capture the 46th Annual Mark Mullen Memorial 16-and-older girls division. Meanwhile, McCracken County seniors Connor Kirkham (76) and Walker McNeill (78) fire strong rounds to be No. 1 and No. 2 in the 16-and-over boys division.
2015 — Calloway County’s Carson Champan receives the news of his life, as the Make-A-Wish Foundation partners with Major League Baseball to send the utility baseballer to the 2015 MLB All-Star Game in Cincinnati, Ohio for the four-day extravaganza. Chapman had endured a gauntlet of treatment and therapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
2010 — After a year-long hiatus, Mayfield’s Randy Sellars, 53, wins the feature race at Paducah International Raceway. “They probably didn’t think I’d ever win another race,” Sellars tells Sun sports reporter Dusty Luthy Shull. “They probably gave up on me. I am getting up in years. It’s hard to keep up with these kids.”
2005 — A Paducah Tilghman trio in Brett Jones, Michael Craft and Chris Ramey all open the first round of the 49th Rolling Hills Invitational two shots back of Jeff Chandler (67), while another former Tilghman star in Chris Griffin sits three shots off the leader. “I got off to a terrible start,” Jones notes to Sun sports editor Steve Millizer. “I three-putted the second hole for bogey, then got into a bunker for a double bogey and was 3-over on the first three holes.”... Joey Fosko reports that Bowling Green boys basketball coach Aaron Beth is returning to Marshall County’s sideline alongside his father, Howard, after three seasons with the Purples.
1995 — A late birdie on No. 17 from Lone Oak’s Ron Overton clinches the Rolling Hills Invitational title, as Overton fires a 72-69=141 to top Mark Knecht by two strokes and Paducah’s Jimmy Brown by three strokes. “The championship usually runs through Jimmy, so I knew if I could beat him I’d be in good shape,” Overton tells Sun assistant sports editor Kevin Stewart. “Honestly (on No. 17), I just wanted to drive the dagger a little deeper. I wanted to drive in far enough that the last hold really didn’t matter.”
1975 — Five home runs help Paducah Legion Post 31 to a sweep of Union City on the road, 8-1 and 10-2, to move to 25-12 on the summer. Kelly Don Hollowell and Rodney Cash each club three-run bombs in the first game, while Robert Russell (three-run) and Gene Roof (two-run) had the dingers in the nightcap. Darrel McDaniel goes the distance in game one, striking out eight while walking five, while Russell earned the win in game two behind 14 strikeouts to go to 6-1 as a starter. Curtis Hamilton goes 3-for-4 in game two, while Keith Vasseur also has two hits.
1960 — Lee Sullivan and Paul Rowton are knocked from the running in the men’s singles tournament at the Country Club Invitational Tennis Tournament. Rowton, the former city champion, fell to the “fast-improving” Charles Champion 6-2, 6-3, while Sullivan lost to Brooks Dunoy 5-7, 9-7, 2-6. Rowton and Sullivan, however, did team up in doubles to beat Champion and Don Feesor 6-8, 16-14, 6-1. Champion now plays Don Myers, defending Ohio Valley Conference titlist, in the singles semifinals, while Feezor will meet Dunoy on the other side of the bracket. Sullivan and Rowton, meanwhile, will meet Frankie Nagel and Robert King in the doubles semifinals. In the juniors finals, Sullivan will meet Bob Shapiro — who topped Bill MacPherson 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.
