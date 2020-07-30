On this day in local sports ...
2019 — Marshall County sophomore Savannah Howell comes away with The Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship after finishing with a two-day 151 (7-over) between Paxton Park and Rolling Hills Country Club. Howell was in the final group alongside Murray State’s Sarah McDowell, Freed-Hardeman’s Emily Whitnell and McCracken County’s Jessica Stephens, who finished in second with a 152. ... The Paducah Chiefs finish their fourth season under the tutelage of Joe Hall, following a tough 5-3 loss to the Hoptown Hoppers at Brooks Stadium in the Ohio Valley League semifinals. Brady Bibbs, the only starting pitcher available, goes eight innings and gives up eight hits and four runs.
2015 — For the second time in as many years, Kentucky Sports Radio and its host — Matt Jones — make a stop in Paducah, regaling locals at Buffalo Wild Wings off James-Sanders Boulevard. “Last year, I think we expected 60-to-70 people in Paducah and had more than 170 here,” Jones says. “This year, we had around 125 people. We would’ve worked the show in Paducah on Friday, except we’re headed to Fancy Farm.” Jones is planning to make his first-ever visit to Fancy Farm, where he’ll be the emcee for the annual stumping at the nation’s largest political picnic.
1990 — After five-straight birdies on the front nine of Paxton Park, Sue Taylor opens as the leader of The Sun’s women’s golf tournament. She shoots a first-round 78, and finds herself with a five-shot lead over JoAnn Longton, Donna Trogolo, Wanda Mullinax and Denise Seltzer. “A friend told me that I was ‘over-golfed,’ ” Taylor tells Sun sports writer Jared Peck. “I took a few days rest before the Over the Hills Tournament and I shot a 77. That was 10 strokes better than my previous tournament score. I usually play every day. I had to make myself not play, and I think it helped.”
1985 — After two rounds of The Sun’s women’s golf tournament, Wanda “Little Sister” Mullinax totes a four-stroke lead against the field, after firing a 77-87—164 between Paxton Park and Country Club of Paducah. “My daddy’s dying,” Mullinax tells Sun sports reporter Larry Schmidt. “I would love to (win it) for him. He’s so proud of me. It would be so nice to do it for him. He calls me ‘Little Sister.’ If I don’t win this year, I’ll probably ...” She pauses. “It would be nice to win. The first thing I would probably do is run to the hospital and tell my dad.” Behind her: JoAnn Longton, Mary Wenker, Virginia Davis, Mary Jane Park and Sue Taylor.
1975 — Eleanor Griffin comes away with the 20th Annual Sun-Democrat Ladies Golf Tournament championship, and her second ever, after setting a record 240 for the three-day event among Paxton Park, Country Club of Paducah and Rolling Hills Country Club. After a birdie on the par-5, 332-yard No. 13 to gain a share of the lead with JoAnn Longton, Griffin would surge to a six-stroke victory in the next five holes. Florence Paxton presented Griffin a bouquet of flowers after the win.
1970 — A record field of 183 golfers is on the slate for the West Kentucky Amateur at Mayfield Golf and Country Club, with a $1,950 purse in merchandise and trophies up for the taking. In the first year without a professional division, tournament chairman Jim Pryor notes Bill Spannuth (Morehead State, defending Ohio Valley Conference individual champion), former tournament winner Connie Connell of Mounds, Illlinois, and Corky Taylor (recent Rolling Hills Invitational champion) are in the field.
