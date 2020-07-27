On this day in local sports...
2019 — The Paducah Chiefs extend their Ohio Valley League baseball season, after picking up a 10-3 first-round playoff win over the Fulton Railroaders at Lohaus Field in Fulton. Down 2-0 late, the Chiefs muster a three-run sixth inning, capped by Palmer Campbell’s steal of home on a double-steal attempt. Campbell also had a two-run homer in a decisive seven-run ninth inning.
2015 — Former Carlisle County standout Caleb Hardy inks a pact with Spain’s Plasencia Extremadura over the weekend, joining the EBA League overseas. “It feels awesome,” Hardy tells Sun sports reporter Mike Stunson. “I’m excited — a little overwhelmed — but I think it will hit me a lot harder when I get there. I don’t feel much different yet.” The former Bethel University star was second in the conference in scoring (20.6 ppg) and field goal percentage (.518).
2010 — Defending Florence Paxton champion Emma Robinson of Lone Oak builds a one-shot lead against the field heading into the final round at Silos, after shooting her second-straight 78 for a 78-78=156. “I didn’t know if I could get in the lead again,” Robinson tells Sun sports editor Steve Millizer. “But golf can change just like that.” First-round leader McLane Farr follows a 68 at Paxton Park with a 92 at Country Club of Paducah. “Everything that was supposed to go right went wrong,” Farr says. “I couldn’t get a par or do anything. My first birdie wasn’t until No. 18, and I think I had just three pars on the day.”
2005 — Murray’s Mary Bain pulls away for the 52nd Paducah Sun Ladies Tournament title, after firing a third-day 75 at Rolling Hills Country Club to finish with a 74-82-75=231. It’s an eight-shot win and a wire-to-wire finish. “Well, you can relax is the main thing,” Bain tells Sun sports editor Steve Millizer. “I just wanted to post a good score. You want to finish good. My wheels came off a little on 17 and 18, but it was wonderful (Wednesday), and I hit the ball much better. You seem to be able to concentrate better (with a lead).”
1990 — After winning her first Paducah Sun Ladies Golf Tournament in 1989, Vicki Fort is ready to defend the three-course menu in 1990. She won by a stroke in 1989 over JoAnn Longton and by two strokes over two-time tourney winners Alice Fisher and Sue Taylor. “Obviously I scored better than everyone else last year, but I think that was an isolated situation,” Fort tells Sun sports editor Ward Willingham. “I don’t think last year’s victory was the beginning of any kind of string. I just want to play well and not embarrass myself. Any of the 15 players in the championship flight is capable of winning this year’s tournament because of the nature of the three courses.”
1980 — Paducah’s Jimmy Brown earns his first Murray Invitational crown with a final-round 69, which included a two-putt for a 7 on No. 18. “I think if I had been tied or behind, there’s no question I would have at least parred the hole,” Brown tells Sun sports editor Tony Wilson. “I just played it too cautiously.” With the win, Brown now has titles at Rolling Hills, the Irvin Cobb at Paxton and Murray in successive weekends.
1970 — In his sixth year as Nelson County High School football coach, Princeton native Joe Jaggers comes all the way to Murray to secure the 12th Annual Murray Invitational at the Calloway County Country Club — fending off 21-year-old Corky Taylor of Henderson by shooting a 1-under 71-72=143 to win by a stroke. “I almost played it too safe,” Jaggers tells Sun-Democrat sports editor Jerry Atkins after the second round. “I used a five-iron on the ninth and didn’t hit enough stick...but it turned out all right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.