On this day in local sports ...
2019 — On the same afternoon, Hickman County’s Tyler Abernathy and Marshall County’s Tyler Powell, two boys golfers in the First Region, commit to the Murray State men’s golfing program. The duo have long wanted to play Division I golf, and now have the chance.
2010 — Paducah’s 10-year streak of dominating the American Legion District 1 baseball slate ended in “maddening fashion,” leaving 13 runners on base in a 7-1 loss to Lyon County at Mike Miller Park. The victory pushes Lyon County into the state tournament, and into a championship game against Mayfield. Lyon County’s Kyle Smithson pitches deep into the eighth inning, allowing 11 hits, but just the one run. Kyle Barbee’s two-out, two-run double gives Lyon County an early 3-0 lead in the third inning. ... At Paducah International Raceway, a feature shows off old-time racing with street stocks, with Bobby Wilkins of Logan, Ill., having to forfeit his championship prize after declining to submit his carburetor for tech inspection. PIR officials name J.R. Mason the winner, instead.
2005 — In an elimination game for the District 1 American Legion baseball tournament, Mayfield tops Calvert City 5-2 at Brooks Stadium behind eight strong innings of pitching from Kenny Ford. “I got lucky,” Ford tells Sun sports writer Joey Fosko. “They hit some shots, but we had some great defense behind me.” He allows eight hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts. ... At Livingston Central, Mike Johnson — the school’s baseball coach for six seasons — is named the boys basketball coach, following the resignation of Brent Buchanan. “When I first started coaching, becoming a head basketball coach was my goal. But my path kind of took me into baseball.”
1985 — Murray State, under its winning grip of coach Bennie Purcell, has produced the last 10 Paducah Sun Open tennis champions. But Gary Block, a Louisville native and graduate from the University of Texas, opens this year’s tournament as the No. 1 seed. Block will have to move past No. 2 seed and Murray State graduate Barry Thomas, Murray State graduate Paul Austin, Murray State graduate Finn Swarting, and Paducah native (as well as Murray State graduate) Jeff Leeper.
1975 — Murray Post 73 smashes Mayfield, 11-4, at Brooks Stadium to gain a championship berth into the American Legion District Baseball Tournament, where it will face a waiting Paducah club. Tommy Chavis leads Murray with three hits, while Lynn Foster, Randy Jones and Gary Latta each have two hits for Mayfield. A five-run ninth inning put the game out of reach for Mayfield, despite seven errors from Murray. ... In Paducah Khoury League action, Gary Joyner drives in the winning run in the top of the seventh inning to lead the Ray Black Atoms over Sun-Democrat 3-2 in the championship game. Managed by Gary James, the Atoms have only two hits in the game (Stewart James, Brad Walker), but the team scraps for three runs, and that was enough behind the pitching of Joseph Hall. Ricky Wilson bangs a home run for Sun-Democrat, while he and Sam Arterburn each have two hits.
1970 — Players have two weeks to enter the 40th Annual Sun-Democrat Open Tennis Tournament, which will be held at the Barkley Park tennis courts. Boys 14 and under, boys 18 and under, as well as men’s singles and doubles, are expected to be competitive throughout the weekend. There’s a $1 fee to enter, and all players must furnish a new can of tennis balls for opening matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.