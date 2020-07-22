On this day in local sports ...
2019 — A year after surprising the Ohio Valley Conference, coaches and sports information directors from across the league tab the Murray State Racers to finish fifth in the 2019 football season. It’s the highest the team has been forecasted since 2013, when MSU finished 6-6 (4-4 OVC) underneath Chris Hatcher and then-assistant Mitch Stewart. “I’ve never once seen a preseason poll be exactly right come time for the postseason,” current head coach Stewart said. “I don’t take it back and use it as fuel for the boys, whether we should’ve been higher or lower. Anything like that.”
2015 — After a high school football career at Lone Oak, a college football career at Troy and strong pursuit of an NFL career, quarterback Corey Robinson is coming back home. “I’ve been doing it for awhile now,” says the 25-year-old in a chat with Sun sports writer Mike Stunson. “I made it further than most guys, making it to camps and signing with a couple of teams. I had a good career in high school and college.” Robinson, Kentucky’s 2007 Mr. Football, tossed a record 91 touchdown passes that season, leading Lone Oak to the Class 4A championship game. ... At Murray State, former Racers verbal commitment and University of Texas transfer Damarcus Croaker is granted his immediate eligibility, effectively adding two more months to his potential college career. “I am very happy for Damarcus and his family,” coach Matt McMahon says. “We’re thankful that the NCAA has supported his waiver for immediate eligibility and we look forward to him joining us on our exhibition trip to Canada next month.”
2010 — Murray State men’s basketball announces a schedule that includes Western Kentucky, Ole Miss, East Tennessee State and an ESPN Bracketbuster event in February 2011. ... Paducah Post 31’s Blake Vaughan works seven solid innings to help eliminate Tri-County 8-3 in the District 1 American Legion Tournament in Draffenville. Vaughan allows one run in the first six innings.
1990 — Metropolis native Brad Adkins comes away with the 54th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships amateur title by four strokes, carding a 2-under 140 over the two-day tournament. “This is the biggest thrill of my life and probably always will be,” Adkins, 30, tells Sun sports reporter Chris Evans. Paducah’s Jimmy Brown, Fulton’s Mickey Brockwell, Ed Schwent (Bridgeton, Mo.) and Rob Long (Clarksville, Tenn.) all finish in a four-way tie for second. Professionally, Tom Wargo and John Riegger go toe-to-toe, with Wargo’s two-day 6-under 136 besting Riegger, another Metropolis native, by two strokes.
1970 — Paxton professional Vince Genovese reveals that more than $3,700 in cash and script was awarded in the 34th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships, with six-time professional winner Bob Stone of Kansas City, Mo., earning a $500 top prize. Bob Davis, of Chesterfield, Mo., won the maximum amateur prize of $200, after shooting a two-day 141.
1950 — More than 275 golfers are expected for the 1950 Irvin Cobb Championships, with defending champions in amateur Fred Smith and professional Ben Owen expected to be in the field. Only one golfer thus far, Bob Hamilton, has secured successful titles of any kind, when he did so in 1941-42. All trophies and prizes are currently on display in the show-windows at O’Bryan-Hamilton.
