On this day in local sports ...
2019 — After a sweltering afternoon at Paxton Park, Murray State’s Connor Coombs shares the day-one Irvin Cobb amateur lead, as both fire a 4-under 67 on the day. Professionals Brendan Doyle and J.B. Williams have the professional lead, after firing opening-round 66’s.
2015 — First-year Murray State football coach Mitch Stewart, alongside quarterback KD Humphries and linebacker Jonathan Jackson, answer questions at the annual OVC Media Day in Nashville, Tennessee, after the Racers are picked to finish eighth out of nine teams in the conference. “We’ve got nowhere to go but up,” Stewart says. “I told these guys when we were riding up here, and I said,’Look, you’re going to get asked some questions about getting picked eighth.’ You sleep in the bed that you make, and we were 3-9 the year before. I wasn’t expecting to come in here and be picked first after a 3-9 season.”
2010 — Closing with five straight pars and a birdie on No. 18, Princeton’s Emma Talley ties for 10th in the final round of medal play at the 62nd U.S. Girls Junior Championships at Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, North Carolina. She advances into match play, after shooting a 1-over-par 73 to climb nine spots on the leaderboard, with a two-day 148.
2005 — Paducah Post 31 wastes little time in the District 1 American Legion baseball tournament, thrashing Calvert City for a 13-3 win at Brooks Stadium. Jason Bundy and Eric Roof lead off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back doubles off CC starter Jesse Green, before Brock Wright’s two-run homer makes it 3-0 three batters into the game.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman’s Brett Jones finishes his 3-under 213 at Silos Golf Club with a third-round 71, to win the boys division of the Mid-America Juniors golf tournament. Heath’s Nikki Orazine, bound for Murray State, also wins — fashioning a three-day 243 with a third-round 77, good enough for a six-shot victory.
1995 — Paducah Community College players and coaches react, following the news that PCC will be discontinuing its baseball and softball programs due to financial restraints. “I was surprised by it,” notes baseball coach Rick Tippin to Sun assistant sports editor Kevin Stewart. “But I know there are certain reasons behind it.” The projected $70,000 needed to fund the programs in the upcoming 1995-96 season, instead, will be used for educational purposes… Meanwhile, Craig Wallace is named Lone Oak’s boys basketball coach, while Brian Harper is named Reidland’s boys basketball coach.
1990 — Former Paducah Tilghman star and Kentucky Mr. Football Kurt Barber is named a starting linebacker at the University of Southern California, after being named USC’s 1989 Special Teams “Player of the Year.” “I got some playing time (the first two years),” Barber tells Sun sports writer Kevin Stewart. “But not the type of playing time I wanted to see. It’s going to be great. I had a really good spring practice. I just went out there and tried to have some fun.”
1980 — Paducah’s Jimmy Brown coasts to his fourth Irvin Cobb amateur title, after firing a 3-under 139 for the event. Brown, 25, had also won in 1974, 1977 and 1978, and he becomes the first amateur to win four Cobb Championships. “I knew the only way I’d come back was on mistakes by the field,” Brown says to Sun sports writer Ben Stackhouse, after being down three strokes to Buddy Bryant at the turn. “I knew if Bryant pars out, he wins.” But Brown, who was tied with Kenny Perry after the first round, found a way. Meanwhile, professional Russ Cochran clinches a par on the 158-yard par-3 No. 18 at Paxton Park to finish with a two-day, 8-under 134 for the Cobb professional title — making him the first player ever to win the amateur and professional divisions in back-to-back years. “Right now, I’m mentally drained,” Cochran tells Sun sports editor Tony Wilson. “I didn’t think what I shot today would be good enough to win it.”…Over at Noble Park, Roger “Spider” Westfall comes away with The Paducah Sun Open tennis tournament championship, after topping Poplar Bluff, Missouri’s Greg Jones 7-5, 6-4 in singles. West fall’s victory completes a surprising day, as the top two seeded players in Larry Heflin and Jeff Leeper were both upset in the morning semifinals.
