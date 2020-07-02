On this day in local sports...
2019 — The Ohio Valley League's Paducah Chiefs move to 12-10 on a third-straight win, topping the Henderson Flash 15-5 at Brooks Stadium in Paducah. Former Calloway County star and Freed-Hardeman's Lofton Pigg sent a grand slam over the fence in the bottom of the seventh inning, closing up the game in run-rule effect. ... Murray State men's basketball coach Matt McMahon announces the official return of senior forward Anthony Smith, who missed the bulk of the 2018-19 season due to a broken foot suffered in practice.
2015 — Two former Murray State Racers, forwards Jarvis Williams and Ivan Aska, receive invites to the NBA Summer League, which is set to run from July 4-20 through Orlando, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. Williams averaged 15.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for the 2014-15 Racers, while Aska — a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands national team — is in his second stint in summer league action, after playing for the Miami Heat in 2014. ... A pair of 3-over 75s paces Paducah's Avery Edwards to a fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Junior Amateur Championships at Maywood.
2010 — Centralia, Ill., native Tom Wargo and Paducah native Russ Cochran — two familiar faces at the annual Irvin Cobb Championships at Paxton Park — each card a 7-under 65 in the opening round of the inaugural Montreal Championships in the Champions Tour stop at Blainville, Quebec. “All you're trying to do is put a score on the board and whatever it is, if it's low and matches your age, that's something to yap about, I guess,” said Wargo, who won the 1990 Irvin Cobb professional title. “It's nice to have one on the board because I haven't been playing very good. I'm going to retire. Then I'm going to plant a tomato patch and a few watermelons and some sweet corn.”
1995 — Kerry Guidry pitches a two-hitter and Chris Davidson drives in two runs, as Paducah Post 31 American Legion defeats Caruthersville (Mo.) 4-0 in the Anheuser-Busch Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament quarterfinals in St. Louis. Guidry had nine strikeouts with two walks to move to 2-2 on the summer.
1990 — In an interview with Sun Sports Editor Ward Willingham, Paducah Tilghman Class of 1984 graduate Sam Arterburn explains his desires to keep playing professional basketball — something he's doing this summer for the Jacksonville Hooters. “I know I'm not NBA caliber and I'm not even good enough for the better European teams ... but I'd like to sign with a European team and play for a couple of years if I could.” Just last season, the 6-6 star averaged more than 26 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for Rollins College, and finished as a small-college All-American. Arterburn originally signed with the University of Tennessee out of high school, but after two years of short stints, he sat out a year before moving to DII. ... Sun assistant sports editor Steve Millizer reports that Paducah officials have been contacted by the Wausau Orioles (Wisconsin), for the possibility to own a Class A baseball franchise.
1980 — The 52nd Annual Paducah Sun Junior Tennis Tournament is expected to have Gay Nutter, Tennessee's top-ranked 18-and-under star, in the field among 90 players. Twenty-two seniors are also in the field, including Murray's Eddie Hunt (ranked first in Kentucky in the 35-and-over division), Paducah's Paul Rowton (ranked second in Kentucky in the 45-and-over division) and Monroe Sloan, the 45-and-older No. 1 seed. LuAnn Diuguid and Marica Fort, the duo from Christian County High School, are seeded No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in girls 16-singles.
1970 — Paducah native and Milwaukee catcher Phil Roof goes 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, but the Brewers fall to the California Angels 10-7 in Milwaukee.
