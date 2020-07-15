On this day in local sports...
2019 — First-year Murray State athletic director Kevin Saal discusses the important conduit of college football to an athletic program, and particularly Racer football in regards to Murray and Calloway County. “There is nothing (in college athletics) in the fall that has the ability to rally students, alumni, donors, former players, families and community members in a way that a football gamed does,” Saal says. “And so, you miss all of those elements when you don’t have a football program, or if you look at it just strictly from a revenue standpoint.”
2015 — All eyes are on Graves County’s Dakota Dixon, who’s preparing to take the bulk of the carries at running back following the graduation of talents like Zach Katzman, Cody Crider and Joey Marshall. “I’m ready,” he tells Sun sports reporter Mike Stunson. “I’ve been working hard all season. I know I have big shoes to fill, but I’m not scared. I’m ready to take all the hits. I’m ready for everything they can throw at me. I’m here. Let’s go.” … Hickman County names longtime west Kentucky basketball coach Jimmy Long — who began his career at Lowes for 12 years — its next skipper.
2010 — Princeton’s Emma Talley records a women’s record 6-under par 65 at the American Junior Golf Association’s Huntsville Junior at the Huntsville Athletic Club in Huntsville, Ala. It’s the two-time Rolex Junior All-American’s sixth career win in AJGA events, and her three-day 67-66-65–198 is the lowest 54-hole total for a woman in the AJGA’s 33-year history. Her 22-stroke margin of victory is also a record by four shots. … Professional Mark Faulkner’s team of Bobby Godwin, Trent Hillis and Tyler Hillis finish the front nine of Paxton Park with an 8-under 27 to win the rain-shortened Irvin Cobb Pro-Am. Meanwhile during the event, amateur Patrick Newcomb makes a hole-in-one on the 185-yard No. 5 using a 7-iron.
2005 — Former teammates from the 2000 KHSAA boys golf state championship team, Brett Jones and Kyle Ramey, share the lead at the Pepsi/Super Value Irvin Cobb Championships after firing an opening-round 68 (3-under) at Paxton Park. “We’re going to have a good time,” Jones tells Sun sports writer Jason Yates. “We’re good friends, both good players and we’re going to fight for every shot.” Meanwhile, professionally, Corey Rochelle owns a one-shot lead over former Kentucky player Mark LaLonde, after shooting a 5-under 66. “I shot a 67 on Sunday last year,” Rochelle tells Sun sports writer Joey Fosko. “I’d like to do that again.”
2000 — Duplicating the back-nine “magic” that produced his 1996 title, Mickey Brockwell breaks away from the pack with an eagle at No. 15 to secure a three-stroke win in the amateur division of the 64th Irvin Cobb Championships at Paxton Park …topping Kenton, Tenn., native Jeff Chandler, and Poplar Bluff, Mo., native Bobby Godwin. “I was just kind of grinding it out today,” the Fulton native tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “It took me a while to get my putter going, but then I was all right. I hit a 15-footer on No. 12, and that kind of got me going.” Meanwhile, Evansville’s Darrett Brinker becomes the 11th golfer in Cobb history to win multiple professional titles, after shooting a two-day 6-under 136. “Every time that entry blank comes out for the Cobb, I’ll see my name on the winners’ list not once, but twice,” Brinker tells Sun assistant sports editor Kevin Stewart. “I’m from the old school where tradition means something.”
1995 — Paducah native Jimmy Brown secures his record ninth amateur title at the Irvin Cobb Championships, topping Metropolis, Ill., native Matt Armstrong (140) and Paducah native Mike Shelbourne (141) by shooting a two-day 5-under 137. “It was my day,” Brown tells Sun sports writer Joey Fosko. “I made a mile of putts, and the golf gods decided that today it was my turn.” In the professional ranks, Russellville’s Phillip Hatchett defends his 1994 Cobb title by shooting a tournament-record 12-under 130 in the two days, topping the previous tournament record (131) set by Wayne Morris in 1974. “I though the tournament record was 131,” Hatchett tells Sun sports editor Steve Millizer. “And I told Beth (his wife and caddie) I wanted to get my second shot on No. 18 right in front of the green where I could get it up and down for a birdie and break that record, too.”
1985 — Now an amateur, 1972 professional champion Tom Austin is hoping to secure the title that’s eluded him — amateur Irvin Cobb champion. “It’s always good to think about winning the Cobb,” Austin tells Sun assistant sports editor Larry Schmidt. “There’s a lot of prestige about winning the Cobb. If it happens, it happens.” In his way? Three-time Kentucky state amateur champion Jimmy Brown, who in the last 11 years has secured six of the Cobb wins. “I don’t know who they will bring in here, but I think you have to favor Jimmy,” Austin adds. “The golf course is so well suited for his game. He hooks it and it is a hooker’s golf course and he putts the ball very well.”
1980 — In an interview with Sun assistant sports editor Ward Willingham, Paxton Park superintendent Kayo Mullen gives credit to former Paducah Sun-Democrat sports editor Sam Livingston as one of the founders of the Irvin Cobb Championships in 1937. “Sam did more for the Cobb than anyone else,” Mullen states. “You could never give him too much credit. For years, Sam was the man who kept it going. I think it really blossomed because of his efforts.”
1975 — A number of strong teams are lined up for the Irvin Cobb Pro-Am, perhaps none stronger than Russ Cochran, Jimmy Brown, Steve Golliher and Kayo Mullen. Mullen has been Cobb runner-up twice as a professional and twice as an amateur. Brown, a member of the Southern Illinois University men’s golf team, won the amateur title in 1974 by sudden-death playoff over Poplar Bluff’s Buddy Godwin. Golliher, a 20-year old golfer for the University of Miami, was third in the Cobb amateur in 1974 and has won three amateur titles in western Kentucky. Cochran, a 16-year-old senior at St. Mary, won the Kentucky high school individual title two months ago, and has since claimed the Mark Mullen Memorial Tournament and the state Pepsi-Cola championship.
1970 — Following a two-year absence, five-time professional winner and three times runner-up Bob Stone announces he’s returning to the Irvin Cobb Championships field. The touring professional from Kansas City, Missouri, phoned Paxton Park professional Vince Genovese by phone from Philadelphia to inform him of the news. Earlier this month, he held the second-round lead in the Canadian Open before dropping into a third-place tie with Juan “Chi-Chi” Rodriguez. Stone won his first Cobb title in 1955 with a 139. He won again in 1959 with a 142, again in 1963 with a 136, again in 1965 with a 138, and his fifth in 1966 with another 136. He’s the biggest winner in the 34-year history of the Cobb.
1965 — Now 29 years old, Louisville professional Eddie Tyree is hoping to reverse a downward trend after winning the 1962 Irvin Cobb Championship professional title. In 1963, he finished third, and in 1964, he finished fifth. According to Sun-Democrat sports editor Weldon Grimsley, Tyree is “looking forward to the big PGA tournament, but has expressed no desire to become a touring professional.” “I’m happy with things as they are now,” he says. Meanwhile, some of the amateurs in the field include Kentucky football coach Charlie Bradshaw, former UK and Boston Celtics great Frank Ramsey, former champion Pursie Pipes of southern Illinois, Kentucky Golf Association Executive Secretary Martin Uler, Southern Illinois men’s basketball coach Jack Hartman of Carbondale, Ill., and roughly 175 others in the field.
1960 — Pat Sabel fires a nine-hole 36 at Paducah Country Club, which professional Eddie Verplanke calls “the best women’s round at the Country Club in the past 10 years.” Sabel had a 40 on her second nine holes for an even-par 76. “We’ve had some 78 and 79 scores in tournament play,” Verplanke tells the Sun. “But I can’t remember a 76 in recent years. That's the low round at the club since Nancy Shelbourne played here.”…At the halfway point of the 14th Annual City Medal and Handicap Tournament at Paducah Country Club, it’s hammerin’ Hank Ford with an even-par 72 for the lead, as he’s on top of former Tilghman and Kentucky football star Bob Hardy, city match play champion Jim Musgove, Bill Spears and Dr. Merle Fowler.
