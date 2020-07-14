2019 — Josh Rhodes shakes off a feisty final group with Avery Edwards, Eric Straub and Greg Beale to secure his fifth Rolling Hills Invitational championship, shooting a two-day 8-under 136. Straub finished with a 137, Edwards with a 140 and Beale with a 144. “It was a scruffy round,” Rhodes tells Sun stringer Bennett Boyd. “I didn’t make any putts until No. 13 and the 15-footer on No. 14. This was the kind of round that makes you want to deviate from your game plan. I enjoy this tournament, as it’s my fifth win.”
2015 — Paducah Post 31 ends a long summer hiatus with a 16-1 win over Twin Cities (Fulton) at Brooks Stadium in Paducah. Rainouts had been a serious issue through late July. “It was nice to get out there, and the weather cooperated for a change,” Post 31 coach David Humphrey tells Sun sports assistant Jon Futrell. “It was hot, but the clouds rolled in and we had a little bit of a breeze. We were just happy to get out there after all the time off.” Austin Shaw struck out five in two innings to move to 3-1. ... Paducah Tilghman football recounts a recent trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., in which 19 of 21 seniors traveled to go whitewater rafting, climb small mountains and build chemistry. “At Tilghman, we’re always in the hunt for a state championship,” notes Blue Tornado coach Mike Rogers to Sun reporter Mike Stunson. “But that’s what this group expects to do. It’ll be heartbreaking for this group if they don’t. In 20 years of doing this, this is one of the most fun groups to be around, and for multiple reasons.”
2010 — Defending Irvin Cobb professional champion Matthew Kohn, from the University of Kentucky, announces he’ll return for the title defense this week, despite a two-month layoff from competitive golf. “The last time I played was in a U.S. Open sectional qualifier up in Ohio,” Kohn tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “I finished 1-under and qualifying was at 4 or 5-under, so I missed it by a few shots.”
2005 — Two-time defending Irvin Cobb professional champion Jamie Broce announces he won’t be in Paducah for a chance at a third-straight trophy, after winning recently winning $30,000 with a third-place performance in the Lake Erie Charity Classic behind an 11-under performance.
1995 — Professional Jon Stanley, alongside amateurs in Tommy Armstrong, Lanny Lancaster and Jason Lancaster, come away with the Irvin Cobb Pro-Am title after shooting an 11-under-par 60, topping Buddy Godwin (with Steve Pellum, Ben Cantrell and Matt Shetley) and Lynn Sullivan (with Pete Haywood, Tommy Fike and Howard Boone), whose groups both fired a 61 (10-under-par).
1990 — After the opening round of the Rolling Hills Invitational, it’s Jimmy Brown and Kerry Creason at the top of the leaderboard, as both fire 69s to start the tournament. The co-leaders hold a two-stroke lead over Princeton’s John Hobby and Paducah’s Tommy Thomas, which will make up the leader group. Leader group No. 2 consists of defending champion Tom Austin (72), Tommy Whittemore (72), Tony Trogolo (73) and Wayne Ramey (73).
1985 — Jeff Golliher fires a second-round 75 and finishes with a two-day 143 (1-over) to win the Rolling Hills Invitational and edge Paducah’s Tom Austin and Jimmy Brown by one stroke. It came down to No. 9, a backbreaking par 5. “I was glad to see the tees back there,” Golliher tells Sun sports reporter Larry Schmidt. “But I was leading the tournament. I knew all I had to do was hit an iron, layup and then wedge the ball to the green. If the tee markers had been forward, I would have had quite a decision to make. I was thinking I was going to try and hit driver, but I was glad I didn’t have to think about it.”
1980 — Paxton Park professional Kayo Mullen pontificates on the upcoming Irvin Cobb Championships, noting that when Bob Goalby — 1955 Cobb winner turned PGA professional — sends a player that can contend, Mullen is all ears. “We’re always looking for amateurs that can win the tournament,” Mullen tells Sun sports writer Ben Stackhouse. “When Jimmy Brown wins the tournament, he’s beaten the best.” Brown, a Paducah native, is expected back in the field, which Mullen has cut to 220 local, regional and national golfers. He’ll be tested by 1980 Kentucky high school champion Buddy Bryant, regional champion Ronnie Overton, 1979 Illinois medalist Keith Bratton, and Kentucky’s 1978 co-champ Kenny Perry. Paducah’s Russ Cochran, who won the amateur as a junior in 1979, is returning as a professional. “We’ve got more quality players than any other local tournament,” adds Mullen. “We feel we’re the biggest tournament until you get to the Danny Thomas Tournament in Memphis.”
1970 — Paxton Park golf professional Vince Genovese announces that at least 100 caddies are needed for the 1970 Irvin Cobb Championships, set for this weekend.
