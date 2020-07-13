On this day in local sports…
2019 — In the 63rd Annual Rolling Hills Invitational, Eric Straub and Josh Rhodes both fire an opening-round 66, with Rhodes sinking an eagle putt on No. 18 to forge the first-day tie. “I hit it really well today and I birdied the first three holes,” Straub told Sun stringer Bennett Boyd. “That made it a lot of fun out there. I love the new greens. They’re already rolling smooth and they’re just going to get better.”
2015 — McCracken County football opens its summer practice with more than 100 players on the field, including 26 juniors, 40 sophomores and 58 freshmen on the roster. “The thing that is very impressive to me is our seniors,” notes coach Shawn Jackson to Sun sports reporter Mike Stunson. “The thing that is disappointing is that we don’t have many seniors. Usually you’re in distress (over the lack of seniors), and I don’t think we’re in that situation because of the quality. Not all these teams have a Zy’Aire Huges, Wells Purdom or Jack Moreland.”…In his first season as Murray State men’s basketball coach, Matt McMahon discusses the team’s upcoming trip to Canada. College basketball teams can opt for foreign trips (and 10 prior practices) every four years. “The one advantage that it does give us is that I want to be able to teach some of the drills we’re going to use during the season, so they have a head start when we start official practice in October,” McMahon said.
2010 — Behind 13 hits and a 15-9 win over Mayfield at Graves County High School, Lyon County earns the top seed for the upcoming Legion District 1 tournament. Lyon County had a 15-3 lead before allowing Mayfield back into the contest, while Kyle Smithson had a bases-loaded triple in the top of the first inning for a lead that was never surrendered.
1995 — Two of the leading candidates — Marshall County assistant Doug Lyles and Graves County assistant Jim Simmons — have pulled their names for consideration in the opening Reidland boys basketball head coaching job, leaving former Somerset and Lyon County head coach James Powell, Reidland assistant Brian Harper and Lone Oak assistant Craig Wallace as the remaining pool… With the 59th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships on the horizon, longtime rivals and friends Buddy Bryant and Ron Overton open as the prohibitive favorites as amateur champions.
1985 — Dwight Mills and Jeff Golliher open the Rolling Hills Invitational tied at 3-under par, after both fired a 68. “I’m not an outstanding putter,” Mills tells Sun assistant sports editor Larry Schmidt after shooting 33-35. “But it would have been nice to the leader outright.” Mills had a chance at the par-3 No. 18, when his tee shot hit the flag stick and came within 10 feet to the left. But his putt for birdie missed, and he remained tied with Golliher — the defending champion. “I had a chance to really shoot a good score,” Golliher said. “But I got a little shaky coming in.”
1980 — Paducah native Jimmy Brown picks up his second Rolling Hills Invitational title by sinking a birdie putt on the final hole of the final round to edge Shelbyville’s Dennis Long by one stroke, 143 to 144. “I wanted to win this tournament more than any other tournament I play all year,” Brown tells Sun sports reporter Steve Millizer. “This is my home course, the course I was raised on, where I learned the game. I feel like I know ever hole.”
1970 — In the 19th Annual Rolling Hills Invitational, Tom Austin “slew the dragon,” firing a two-day total of 71-69=140 for the tournament record by a single stroke (held by Larry Mullen, who fired a 71-70=141 in 1967, as did Ron Quigg of Highland, Indiana in 1974). Austin tops Paducah’s Bobby Cronin by four strokes, and Paducah’s Buzz Peel by five strokes.
