The 87th Annual Banterra Bank/Jim Smith Contracting Irvin Cobb Golf Championships took place on Saturday and Sunday at Paxton Park with 102 golfers in professional, amateur and junior flights.
Paducah native Joshua Rhodes won his second Irvin Cobb amateur championship in a battle of local golfers. His first victory came in 2012 in a four-way playoff and the most recent came in similar fashion, a three-way playoff.
Sunday's victory came down to a three-way tie between locals Rocco Zakutney, Jay Nimmo and himself as they all finished with a two-day score of 139. The playoff took place on the par 4, 16th hole where Rhodes claimed the victory shooting an even par.
"This is a long time coming," Rhodes said. "It's been 11 years since I won it last. I've always finished around second or third it feels like, so it feels good to get across the finish line."
Rhodes solidified the win with a near perfect tee shot down the middle of the fairway to start the playoff while his two opponents found themselves short and off to the side. Getting on the green in two put him in prime position to score and when each golfer looked at a shot at par, it was Rhodes who came out on top.
"I was ready to pack my stuff up and go home, I wasn't expecting a playoff," he said. "I took that as a new life, a chance to regroup and go."
The Paducah native said he had his ups and downs throughout the two rounds of golf from starting out three under through three then having a few putts not go in. He capitalized when it mattered most by birdieing two of the last four holes leading to the playoff.
Rhodes will turn right around to play in a U.S. Amateur qualifying event at Meadowbrook Country Club in St. Louis and says getting the Irvin Cobb win will ease his nerves heading into the tournament.
"The fact that I was able to grind out a win helps," Rhodes said. "This was not an easy win so it's more appreciative when you can grind out when you don't necessarily have your best stuff. So hopefully tomorrow I'll be able to regroup, make a bunch of birdies and get through."
Rhodes tee's off a 7:11 a.m. on Monday with fellow Paducah native Eric Straub joining the field and teeing off at 7:55.
From the professional side of the field, Spring Hill, TN native Eric Ansett claimed the top spot with a combined two-day score of 133. Ansett turned pro in 2018 where he's played in PGA Tour Canada in 2019 and 2021.
Despite a downpour of rain halting play and changing how the course played on Saturday, Ansett carded a better score on the wet course than he did Sunday's round.
"I was lucky enough to get most of my round in before the rain came and the course softened up so I for sure got the easier draw yesterday," Ansett said. "The pins were just quite a bit harder today, so I'm glad I did a lot of the hard work yesterday and was able to put a low round together."
That low round came in the form of a 7-under-par 64 which featured seven birdies and just one bogie on the par 3 fifth hole.
"The 133 feels good," Ansett said. "My group today didn't really get any momentum going, the pins were in a lot tougher position I wouldn't have been surprised if someone had come in below nine under. I'm just glad I had the cushion from Saturday."
Ansett will continue his Summer by playing in the Waterloo Open in Iowa this upcoming week and the Cedar Rapids Open also in Iowa the following week.
Another familiar name won the junior side of the Irvin Cobb Championship. River Stilley, who now resides in Benton, IL, grew up in Paducah and spent many days playing Paxton Park.
He won the junior field with a two-day combined score of 142.
Stilley has had his fair share of success so far in his high school career, but says winning the Irvin Cobb is even more preparation moving forward.
"The Irvin Cobb has always been special to me since this is where I'm from and I've played in it the last two years," Stilley said. "This win is definitely preparation for me heading into the U.S. Junior and the high school season."
Unlike Ansett, the junior was only on his third hole when the rain came on Saturday, but like the pro, his first round was lower than his second.
"That's just golf," Stilley said. "I had to push it a little more heading down the stretch today and I didn't make as many putts today, but luckily I had that first round to help me through it."
The junior will turnaround next week to compete in the 75th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur at Daniel Island Golf Club in Charleston, SC before the high school season gets underway.
