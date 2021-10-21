Trigg County High School head boys’ soccer coach Josh Nichols has submitted his resignation after 19 years as leader of our program. During his career, Coach Nichols led his teams to a record of 192-134-33.
He is currently 6th in wins for active coaches, and is 25th for overall career wins.
Trigg County won 11 5th District Championships, including the last four in a row. Two times the Wildcats finished as Region 2 Runner-Ups (2010 & 2012), and had two undefeated regular seasons (2010 & 2012).
We thank Coach Nichols for his nearly two decades of dedication to the young men in our soccer program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.